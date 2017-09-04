Obituary: Alan Cassell

Alan Cassell, actor on Australian stage, film and television, died last week at the age of 85.

Born in the United Kingdom, his acting career began in Western Australia. His work was mainly as a stage actor but he did have a lead role in a locally-produced series, The Drifter — one of the few Australian television dramas to be made in Western Australia.

Later television acting credits included Division 4, Matlock Police, The Newman Shame, Sara Dane, Vietnam and Touch The Sun.

He had leading roles in the Nine Network series Taurus Rising, the Ten Network cop drama Special Squad and Seven‘s The Power The Passion. He later had an ongoing role in the popular ABC series Seachange.

Guest roles included appearances in Neighbours, Mission Impossible, The Flying Doctors, Bony, Janus, Blue Heelers, Halifax fp, Stingers and MDA.

Film credits included Money Movers, Cathy’s Child, Breaker Morant, The Club, Puberty Blues and Squizzy Taylor.

Source: The Age, Wikipedia, IMDB, Screen Space