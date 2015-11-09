9HD and 9Life launched today

The Nine Network has today (Thursday) launched its new lifestyle channel 9Life and commenced high definition of its main channel as 9HD.

The changes, along with channels GEM and GO being re-named 9Gem and 9Go respectively, took place early this morning on Nine’s broadcast signal in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Nine Darwin is yet to confirm a launch date for 9Life but other changes were scheduled as per the other cities.

It is still not known how or when these changes will filter through to Nine’s regional affiliates including WIN, NBN, Imparja and Southern Cross SA.

For the cities where changes have occurred the new channel line-up is as follows:

Nine (High Definition): 90

Nine (Standard Definition): 91 and 9

9Gem: 92

9Go: 93 and 99

9Life: 94

Extra: 95

Viewers may need to do a re-scan on their TV tuner or PVR to pick up these changes. Also, older tuners may not pick up the high definition signal of Nine as this is being transmitted in MPEG4 standard which is not compatible with sets pre-dating around 2009. (Seven‘s racing channel and the SBS Food Network are also broadcasting in MPEG4 but in standard definition)

9Life is broadcasting repeats of The Block today from 6am to 6pm. The channel’s prime-time schedule for the next few days is as follows:

Thursday 26:

6.00pm Rescue My Renovation

6.30pm House Hunters International

7.00pm House Hunters

7.30pm Millionaire Matchmaker

8.30pm The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

10.30pm Vanderpump Rules

Friday 27:

6.00pm Rescue My Renovation

6.30pm House Hunters International

7.00pm House Hunters

7.30pm Resort Rescue

8.30pm Hotel Impossible

9.30pm Hotel Showdown

10.30pm Mysteries at the Hotel

Saturday 28:

6.00pm Rescue My Renovation

6.30pm A Sale of Two Cities

7.30pm House Hunters

8.30pm House Hunters International

9.30pm House Hunters Off The Grid

10.30pm House Hunters Renovation

Sunday 29:

6.00pm Rescue My Renovation

6.30pm Fixer Upper

7.30pm Masters of Flip

8.30pm Flip or Flop

9.30pm Tiny House, Big Living

10.30pm Extreme Homes

Viewers having any difficulty or queries regarding the changes can contact Nine through any of the following methods:

Phone: 1800 173 055

Online: 9jumpin.com.au

Email: [email protected]