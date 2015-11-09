9HD and 9Life launched today

The Nine Network has today (Thursday) launched its new lifestyle channel 9Life and commenced high definition of its main channel as 9HD.
The changes, along with channels GEM and GO being re-named 9Gem and 9Go respectively, took place early this morning on Nine’s broadcast signal in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Nine Darwin is yet to confirm a launch date for 9Life but other changes were scheduled as per the other cities.
It is still not known how or when these changes will filter through to Nine’s regional affiliates including WIN, NBN, Imparja and Southern Cross SA.
For the cities where changes have occurred the new channel line-up is as follows:
Nine (High Definition): 90
Nine (Standard Definition): 91 and 9
9Gem: 92
9Go: 93 and 99
9Life: 94
Extra: 95
Viewers may need to do a re-scan on their TV tuner or PVR to pick up these changes. Also, older tuners may not pick up the high definition signal of Nine as this is being transmitted in MPEG4 standard which is not compatible with sets pre-dating around 2009. (Seven‘s racing channel and the SBS Food Network are also broadcasting in MPEG4 but in standard definition)
9Life is broadcasting repeats of The Block today from 6am to 6pm. The channel’s prime-time schedule for the next few days is as follows:
Thursday 26:
6.00pm Rescue My Renovation
6.30pm House Hunters International
7.00pm House Hunters
7.30pm Millionaire Matchmaker
8.30pm The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
10.30pm Vanderpump Rules
Friday 27:
6.00pm Rescue My Renovation
6.30pm House Hunters International
7.00pm House Hunters
7.30pm Resort Rescue
8.30pm Hotel Impossible
9.30pm Hotel Showdown
10.30pm Mysteries at the Hotel
Saturday 28:
6.00pm Rescue My Renovation
6.30pm A Sale of Two Cities
7.30pm House Hunters
8.30pm House Hunters International
9.30pm House Hunters Off The Grid
10.30pm House Hunters Renovation
Sunday 29:
6.00pm Rescue My Renovation
6.30pm Fixer Upper
7.30pm Masters of Flip
8.30pm Flip or Flop
9.30pm Tiny House, Big Living
10.30pm Extreme Homes
Viewers having any difficulty or queries regarding the changes can contact Nine through any of the following methods:
Phone: 1800 173 055
Online: 9jumpin.com.au
Email: [email protected]
percy monson
1 March 2016 at 6:56 PM (UTC 10) Link to this comment
As usual Tasmania is left behind
Jodie
7 April 2016 at 12:07 AM (UTC 10) Link to this comment
when is masters of flip coming back to 9life?
Angie
4 November 2016 at 3:30 PM (UTC 10) Link to this comment
I live near Gympie but cannot receive any digital Gympie telecasts so rely on satellite to view Impaja channels. When are the extra channels, 9 Life and Extra going to be added to regional areas. Surely in this day and age, a year or more is sufficient time to roll out across all areas. Thanks.
Andrew B
4 November 2016 at 7:14 PM (UTC 10) Link to this comment
Hi Angie. I suggest you contact Imparja television with your enquiry.
DOUGIE
24 July 2017 at 8:41 PM (UTC 10) Link to this comment
DOUG T
24th of July 2017
IF get more free to air TV Channels available in those areas around Brisbane’s Channel 9 channels will be showing on air with a Brisbane TV Producer by Samantha Heathwood and also alongside Sport Producer Former WIN News Men Paul Taylor than also Former Gold Coast Weather Producer Nicole Rowles And to watch the new Channel 5o in HD Only on Southern Cross Nine but it will Be under the TV Logo’s of Channel 9’s new TV Services in those areas of Ipswich and also in around those areas of Brisbane.
I think that good news for those people living in Brisbane and the Ipswich areas And because of the new MEPG4 so the Channels of Nine
Thanks from DOUGIE