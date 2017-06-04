Obituary: John K Watts

Perth sporting and media identity John K Watts has died at the age of 80.

Watts had been diagnosed with a form of bone cancer in 2011, after previously having prostate cancer.

Watts’ son Jon posted a tribute to his father on Facebook: “I am in absolute shock by it all as he was more than just a regular dad, he was my confidant, friend, accomplice, drinking buddy, singing partner, comedian, and so much more.

“Words cannot express my deep sadness and I am sincerely at a loss as to what to do. Sleep well mate – and thanks for all the memories. I love you so very much and I have no idea really how to go on from here.”

Watts played 166 games for East Perth between 1954 and 1962 before playing for Geelong from 1963 to 1965.

After retiring from football in 1968, Watts began a successful media career in Perth across both radio and television.

He was a sports presenter for many years at TVW7, previewing upcoming football games and hosting a local footy talk show.

John K Watts is survived by wife Lorraine, sons Jon and Luke and daughters Joanna, Donna and Vanessa.

Source: WA TV History, WA Today, The West