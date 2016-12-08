Wentworth, Rake, The Kettering Incident and Molly were among the winners in the television categories of the 6th AACTA Awards.

The awards were held at The Star Event Centre in Sydney Wednesday night and telecast on the Seven Network.

Wentworth won two awards, including the AACTA Award For Best Television Drama Series. ABC‘s Rake also collected two awards, and Foxtel‘s The Kettering Incident scored three — including Elizabeth Debicki for Best Lead Actress In A Television Drama.

Seven’s mini-series Molly picked up two awards, including Samuel Johnson for Best Lead Actor In A Television Drama for playing the title role of Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum.

Collecting the night’s highest award — the AACTA Longford Lyell Award for lifetime achievement — was Paul Hogan (pictured), whose career in the entertainment industry began as a contestant on New Faces in the early 1970s and peaked with the international success of the Crocodile Dundee movies in the 1980s.

Hogan’s television career went from social commentator for the original A Current Affair to the popular sketch comedy series The Paul Hogan Show, initially on the Seven Network and then on Nine. He collected a TV Week Logie Award in 1973 for Best New Talent.

He played a dramatic role in the Nine Network mini-series Anzacs and was inducted into the TV Week Logie Awards Hall Of Fame in 1987.

The AACTA Awards presentation was not a huge hit with viewers, however, with the telecast watched by only 416,000 viewers across the 5 major capital cities. With Seven News at 6pm leading the night’s ratings, Seven still claimed the night overall in both primary channel and network shares.

Television Award Winners:

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES

• WENTWORTH Pino Amenta ADG, Jo Porter S.P.A – Foxtel/SoHo

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST TELEFEATURE OR MINI SERIES

• THE KETTERING INCIDENT Vincent Sheehan, Victoria Madden, Andrew Walker – Foxtel/Showcase

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES

• UPPER MIDDLE BOGAN Robyn Butler, Wayne Hope, Ben Grogan – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION SERIES

• GRUEN Wil Anderson, Polly Connolly, Nick Murray, Jon Casimir, Richard Huddleston – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LIFESTYLE TELEVISION PROGRAM

• DESTINATION FLAVOUR SCANDINAVIA Erik Dwyer, Rachel Hardie – SBS

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST REALITY TELEVISION SERIES

• MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA Marty Benson, Tim Toni, Rob Wallace – Network Ten

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

• Samuel Johnson MOLLY – Seven Network

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

• Elizabeth Debicki THE KETTERING INCIDENT – Foxtel/Showcase

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

• Patrick Brammall NO ACTIVITY – Stan

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

• Damon Herriman SECRET CITY Episode 1 – A Donation to the Struggle – Foxtel/Showcase

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

• Celia Pacquola THE BEAUTIFUL LIE Episode 3 – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA OR COMEDY

• RAKE Episode 8 Peter Duncan ADG – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTION IN A TELEVISION LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT, LIFESTYLE OR REALITY SERIES

• THE RECRUIT Episode 2 Michael Venables – Foxtel/Fox8

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY IN TELEVISION

• ABC COMEDY SHOWROOM – THE LETDOWN Sarah Scheller, Alison Bell – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY IN TELEVISION

• WOLF CREEK Episode 3 – Salt Lake Geoffrey Hall ACS – Stan

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN TELEVISION

• WENTWORTH Episode 3 – Prisoner Ben Joss – Foxtel/SoHo

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST SOUND IN TELEVISION

• RAKE Episode 7 Guntis Sics ASSG, Michol Marsh, Peter Hall, Olivia Monteith – ABC

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC SCORE IN TELEVISION

• THE KETTERING INCIDENT Episode 1 Matteo Zingales, Max Lyandvert – Foxtel/Showcase

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN IN TELEVISION

• MARY: THE MAKING OF A PRINCESS Sam Rickard – Network Ten

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST COSTUME DESIGN IN TELEVISION

• MOLLY Part 1 Edie Kurzer – Seven Network

AACTA AWARD FOR BEST CHILDREN’S TELEVISION SERIES

• BEAT BUGS Josh Wakely, Jennifer Twiner McCarron – 7Two

Source: AACTA