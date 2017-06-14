Network Ten in administration… and viewers show the love

Lots of uncertainty but lots of love for the Ten Network as the network goes into voluntary administration.
The announcement of the appointment of administrators comes after trading in Ten shares was halted on Tuesday.
In a media release issued earlier today, Ten stated:
“The Directors of Ten regret very much that these circumstances have come to pass. They wish to take this opportunity to thank all Ten employees and contractors for their commitment and enthusiasm for Ten’s programs and business. In particular, they would like to express their sincere gratitude, respect and admiration for Ten’s leadership team, who have achieved everything the Board has asked them to do over the past few years in very challenging circumstances. They wish Ten and its management Ten all success in the future as the Administrators look to the potential sale or recapitalisation of the business.”
The appointed administrators, restructuring firm KordaMentha, have subsequently announced:
“Customers, employees and other stakeholders are assured that the administrators intend to keep the business running. Viewers can expect the same content that they currently enjoy on Network Ten. The appointment will allow the voluntary administrators to explore options for the recapitalisation or sale of Network Ten.”
Meanwhile, under the hashtag #FixNetworkTen, viewers have taken to Twitter to share memories of their favourite Network Ten programs — mostly from times gone by:
Bring back Jimmy Hannan’s Personality Squares#FixNetworkTen #1981 pic.twitter.com/787zjdZuZf
— Australian Kitsch (@OzKitsch) June 14, 2017
Bring back #VideoHits which was one of their biggest mistakes. #FixNetworkTen pic.twitter.com/DfIkF9rGDD
— Scott Whitley (@ScottWhitley11) June 14, 2017
24/7 Russell Coight. Problem solved.#FixNetworkTen pic.twitter.com/Yvq8DdU2Xn
— Mick (@mick76er) June 14, 2017
Bring back the Earlybird show, and have it co-hosted by kangaroos. #FixNetworkTen pic.twitter.com/CrrZzvJ6vv
— The Guidefather (@SteveMolk) June 14, 2017
The #FixNetworkTen All-Star Band. pic.twitter.com/of0DTXrAbg
— Oztalgia (@oztalgia) June 14, 2017
Bring back Mulligrubs #FixNetworkTen pic.twitter.com/3f0lRSwOMc
— Damian Torrie (@DFT85) June 14, 2017
Bring back the First Lady of Eyewitness News – Jana Wendt #FixNetworkTen pic.twitter.com/HCovzUUOVz
— Marshall Hughes (@ozmarshall) June 14, 2017
Source: Network Ten, Network Ten, The Age
Andrew M
15 June 2017 at 11:55 AM (UTC 10) Link to this comment
The news should be back to its original time slot at 6pm
Steven Wood
15 June 2017 at 5:05 PM (UTC 10) Link to this comment
We all knew this would happen – after being the ratings “underdog” for many years, and now it in administration. Hope they’ll get a new buyer soon, and I bet that WIN will probably jump at the chance, given that they’re now in with Ten. But I always thought that Ardent Leisure would also make a great new owner or part-owner at least, since they own Dreamworld and the Big Brother show was based there for years.