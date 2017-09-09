Nine News Darwin moving to Queensland

It seems it’s not just the TV Week Logie Awards that are moving to Queensland.

Last night Nine News Darwin presented its last bulletin from its Darwin studios ahead of its shift in presentation to Nine‘s Brisbane studio from Monday.

Darwin newsreader Jonathan Uptin (pictured top right) will now be based in Brisbane presenting the bulletin for Darwin viewers with Samantha Heathwood. Reporting staff remain in Darwin to file local stories.

The shift, announced by Nine back in July, comes as Nine Brisbane is launching a raft of localised bulletins for broadcast across Southern Cross‘ regional Queensland markets.

It follows a similar model adopted in Victoria and Southern NSW/ACT to extend the Nine News brand to regional markets following Nine’s switch in affiliation last year to Southern Cross.

Nine News Darwin began life as News At Seven in 1982. Before then the only north-bound microwave link available into Darwin was leased full-time to ABC, thereby preventing Nine Darwin’s predecessor NTD8 any direct connection to receive national and international news.

The bulletin later became Eight National News, then National Nine News when NTD8 became known as Nine Darwin.



