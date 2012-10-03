Although experimental television transmissions were conducted in Australia as far back as 1929, it was the 1940s before the government of the day considered the full scale introduction of television — and with a World War currently in progress, any further development was put on hold. Progress after the war was slow, but the upcoming 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games would ensure that TV would arrive in time for the Opening Ceremony — and it did, only just!
1950:
- The Menzies Government decides that television services will initially consist of a national service (ABC) in Sydney with expansion to follow into other areas as funding allowed – and a commercial station in each of Sydney and Melbourne and ‘any other capital city where it is felt that the applicant’s capacity to provide a service justifies the issue of a licence’
1953:
- Following public pressure, the Government appoints a Royal Commission into the introduction of television in Australia.
1954:
- The Royal Commission reports that television services should be introduced gradually – initially an ABC station and two commercial stations in each of Sydney and Melbourne with other areas to follow.
1955:
- The Australian Broadcasting Control Board conducts public hearings into the allocation of commercial television licences for Sydney and Melbourne. Consequently, the first commercial television licences issued to Herald and Weekly Times (Melbourne), General Television Corporation (Melbourne), Amalgamated Television Services (Sydney) and Television Corporation (Sydney).
1956:
- July: Test TV transmissions commence from TCN9 Sydney and HSV7 Melbourne
- September 16: TCN9 Sydney becomes the first TV station to begin regular transmission. Station announcer John Godson introduces the station on-air at 7.00pm, then Bruce Gyngell introduces the first program, This Is Television.
- September 27: GTV9 Melbourne conducts its first program transmission with a one hour and 20 minute broadcast of cartoons and a John Wayne film from 4.30pm, hosted by Geoff Corke. From Monday 1 October the station commences daily test pattern transmission.
- October 27: TCN9 is officially opened.
- November 4: HSV7 Melbourne is officially opened.
- November 5: Opening night of the ‘national television service’ with the first ABC television station, ABN2 Sydney.
- November 19: ABC’s second television station, ABV2 Melbourne, is launched
- ABV2, HSV7 and GTV9 (conducting test transmissions) televise the Melbourne Olympic Games.
- December 2: ATN7 Sydney is officially opened. The following day, ATN launches Australia’s first current affairs program At Seven On Seven with Howard Craven, and the first ‘tonight’ show, Sydney Tonight with Keith Walshe.
- 5% of Melbourne households and 1% of Sydney households own a TV set.
- January 19: Sir Dallas Brooks opens GTV9 Melbourne
- March 2: Bob Dyer’s Pick-A-Box, a radio quiz since 1948, launches on ATN7/GTV9 and runs until 1971.
- April 20: The Victorian Football League (VFL) is televised for the first time, with Melbourne channels ABV2, HSV7 and GTV9 permitted to broadcast live coverage of the final quarter of league matches.
- May 6: GTV9 launches Graham Kennedy’s In Melbourne Tonight, a live variety program that lasted 13 years.
- TCN9 forms an affiliation with HSV7, and GTV9 lines up with ATN7.
- December: The first edition of TV Week goes on sale in Melbourne.
- June: ABC launches its own TV magazine, TV News, in Sydney.
- October 20: ATN7 launches Australia’s first TV ‘breakfast session’, including the first serial drama, Autumn Affair.
- November: TCN9 launches Brian Henderson’s Bandstand, a variety music program that launched the careers of many Australians. It lasts for 14 years on Nine.
- TV Week launches its own annual TV awards, initially known as the TV Week Awards but would later be named the TV Week Logie Awards, after television pioneer John Logie Baird, the following year.
- New TV stations: QTQ9 Brisbane, NWS9 Adelaide, TVW7 Perth, BTQ7 Brisbane, ABQ2 Brisbane, ADS7 Adelaide.
- January 9: Melbourne and Sydney are linked by microwave for the first time, enabling television programs to be screened simultaneously in both cities.
- ABC launches Six O’Clock Rock with Johnny O’Keefe
- August: ABC’s TV News-Times (formerly TV News) expands circulation with the launch of a Melbourne edition in competition with TV Week.
- HSV7’s weekly sports program World Of Sport begins on Saturday mornings. It soon moves to Sunday afternoons and continues every week for 28 years.
Peter Stone
1957 April 20. Was it not the FIRST quarter telecast live, not the last. The VFL were afraid that showing the last quarter would greatly diminih attendance at the games.
Peter, Yarra, Vic.
Andrew B
Hi Peter. I double checked and it was the Final Quarter. According to The Age at the time, on Saturday 20 April 1957, all 3 Melbourne channels were to broadcast the final quarter of the Collingwood v Essendon match starting at around 4.00pm. The channels were originally intended to broadcast a different game each but a last minute pay dispute led to them all covering the same game.
Source: The Age, 20 April 1957 (via Google News Archive)
Jimbo
Does anybody remember the Teenage hour in the fifties I think it was on at about 2.00pm Saturdays in Melbourne
Peter Stone
You are absolutely correct Andrew. I see from my diary as a kid that on 31 August 1957 I watched the 4th quarter of the first semi-final with Carlton v Hawthorn. I have a feeling though that sometime later, next season, it was only the first quarter shown because of the concern for ground attendance. I have no record of this however. Great website by the way. Thankyou.
Peter Stone, Yarram, Vic.
Steve Ellis
Is there anywhere where I view the cartoon that opened GTV9 each day (guy runningthru the studio turning everything on) and a similar one at the end of transmission?
Regards
Steve
Andrew B
There might be something of that footage on YouTube but I am not aware of any I’m afraid.
lee davidson
Steve, ive wondered the same question myself.. Ive tried to find that cartoon but to no avail.. If i ever see it, i will be transported back to all those early saturday mornings when id get up to watch it..
Chris Keating
The cartoon footage was used at the start of the late ’90 Melbourne series “Television: The Way We Were”, and again at the start of a “50 Years Of TV” DVD release via the Herald-Sun in 2006.
John sterling
That cartoon of man running and, turning on the power ect, was to lntroduce Phillip Brady’s morning show Mon-Friday, I’m sure this was the earliest breakfast show, it ran for an hour and, started at 6am. I’m sure Phillip could provide more info and,possibly the opening clip.
Andrew B
I believe Sydney’s ATN7 was the first in Australia to launch a daily breakfast program, Today. But GTV9 in Melbourne did later launch its own program, also called Today.
Carol
Does anyone know how long that first show, ‘This is Television’ was? I am trying to find out exactly what was telecast that first evening, 16/9/56, and also where people could watch it in Sydney as there were so few TV sets.
Peter Cox
In reply to Carol’s question re day one Channel 9 Sydney. The opening program “This is Television” commenced at 1900 and lasted for 30 minutes – it was a mix of 16mm and 35mm film with brief studio bridges. Briefly the evening was as follows:
19.30 – Johnny O’ Connor Show
19.45 – Patti Page Show
20.00 – What’s My Line
20.30 – Douglas Fairbanks Show
21.00 – Air Force Show
21.15 – Accent on Strings
21.30 – Father Knows Best
22.00 – I Love Lucy
22.30 – Robin Hood
22.50 – Tivoli Show
23.00 – National Anthem
Carol you are perfectly correct there were very few receivers, with the result that many people got their first taste of television by crowding around the windows of retail shops – yes they actually did that!
Andrew B
Peter, many thanks for your fantastic reply 🙂
laurie
Hello .I am looking for photos or film of a show called dance party in 1966 in hobart has any one any infomation on this show
Thankyou Laurie
Roma
Hi Laurie
My husband Greg Hill performed in Dance Party. we have tried to get footage through Win TV in Hobart but with no success. If you have info please let us know. Roma Hill ph 0412 600 473
Gabrielle
Hello,
I am wondering if there is any footage of GTV9 ‘s program “Thursday at one”
I think it was the first live afternoon show?
(I appeared on it !!!)
Thanks a million…
Gabrielle
10 January 2013 at 12:27 AM (UTC 11) Link to this comment
Hi Gabrielle.
Unfortunately, as per the Contacts page, there is unlikely to be any surviving footage from shows of that vintage. The ability to archive programs then was limited and even if material was archived we don’t necessarily have compatible technology to be able to retrieve it. Copyright is another issue as well.
Interesting to hear about you appearing on Thursday At One, though. What was your role in that program? You may have also read recently that host Binny Lum passed away at the age of 97.
15 December 2014 at 3:34 PM (UTC 11) Link to this comment
I have (from a very poor quality kine transfer) about twenty minutes of “Thursday At One” – only people in the segment I’ve got are Bert Newton, Laurel Young, Ernie Bourne, and Shirley Broadway.
michaela
Hello,
my dad is trying to find any clips from a show called The Youth Show. It showed in 1958 or 1959 he thinks. With Keith Walsh and Carol Finlayson.
I hope you can help.
Cheers
Michaela
28 January 2013 at 1:49 PM (UTC 11) Link to this comment
Hi Michaela,
Unfortunately, as per the Contacts page, there is unlikely to be any surviving footage from shows of that vintage. The ability to archive programs then was limited and even if material was archived we don’t necessarily have compatible technology to be able to retrieve it. Copyright is another issue as well.
shell
hi michaela, it was called teen time and only about 5 seconds exist. from the band members. it is metiioned in a book called behind the rock and beyond
Chris
I am inquiring on the singer named Bill Mc Cormick, who appeared on early telivision.
Thank you.
ellie
Hi
I am looking for any footage/images or information from the Coles 3,000 question quiz. My father John Carew was one of the first big winners on the show with a specialist subject on boxing Perhaps there are some memories out therel,
thanks
Ellie
Vicki Austin
I’d also like some footage or info on The Coles 3000 Question Quiz. My dad, Eric Lysaght, was a champion for six weeks, eventually winning a cruise to London.
Glennis
Hi – Do you know where I could find more information about an Australian TV program called Lady for a Day (not the the Capra movie of the same name)? I think it was screened on HSV 7. Thanks
Chris Keating
“Lady For A Day” was based upon the US series “Queen For A Day”. It was hosted by Larry K. Nixon, with Graeme Bent, June Lansell, and John D’Arcy also featuring.
It began in August 1960, and ran on HSV-7 until 1962.
HJeanA
Just wondering WHY there is no info or photos of Bobo the Clown. I remember watching him as a kid & have searched high & low, for any info & nothing shows up – my search keeps giving me stupid Bozo the clown, obviously American. I worked at Radio Station 5DN from January 68 through to December 69 & the first 12 months I was office junior, which meant going to the Channel 9 canteen to get food for people at 5DN & met quite a few celebrities around that time, including the man who played Bobo the Clown. Would LOVE a really good photo of Bobo, plus info of from when & to when, he was on TV. Thanks 🙂
Alicia
Hi my mum was one one of the dancers on the bobo show. Im trying to find anything that may have her in it as I have never seen any footage.
John
Hi. Are you still looking for info and photos of Bobo the clown?
John
Felicity Giffney
I’m trying to find the name and footage of a morning show on channel 7 in the late 50’s or early 60’s I was modeling hats on the show but I was very young about 8 or 9 the hats had plates on them would love to show my children and grandchildren.
Margaret
TV personality Joy Fountain If anyone has some information on this lady I would really appreciated you forwarding it on to me
Matthew Paul Argall
What is the earliest surviving recording of an Australian television variety series? A possibility is the 11 April 1957 episode of “TV Channell” (with Douglas Channell), which appears to be held by the National Archives of Australia as a 16mm film print (a kinescope recording, to be exact).
As for the earliest surviving recording of a locally-produced game show, well, National Film and Sound Archive lists the first episode of “Give it a Go” among their holdings (broadcast 25 February 1957). At the very least one of the earliest.
Earliest surviving example of a locally-produced drama is more difficult. Some of ABC’s 1957 Sydney-produced TV plays were kinescoped so they could be shown in Melbourne, but I can’t determine if any of those kinescopes still exist. One 1958 live play that I know exists as a kinescope is “Murder Story”, set in England, with a cast including John Ewart. National Archives lists it as being from 20 May 1958. Incorrect. According to a newspaper TV listing it was actually broadcast 21 May 1958 in Sydney. The kinescope however wasn’t shown in Melbourne until 15 July 1958. It wasn’t unusual in 1958 for Sydney-produced ABC shows to take weeks before being shown in Melbourne. It worked both ways. A 19 October 1958 Melbourne-produced live play called “Last Call” wasn’t shown in Sydney (as a kinescope recording) until 4 January 1959! No idea if the kinescope still exists.
Earliest surviving music broadcast? No idea at all. One that I do know of is “William Clauson Recital”, featuring US folk singer, held as a kinescope recording by the National Archives, it was originally broadcast on 19 September 1957. But a 1960s documentary included a very, VERY brief clip of “Campfire Favourites”, which ran during the last two months of 1956. Does the kinescope still exist?
Matthew Paul Argall
After doing some additional research, it appears that a 1957 ABC live television play called “Shadow of Doubt” (shown live in Sydney on 5 June 1957) may possibly exist as a kinescope recording held by the National Film and Sound Archive. That would certainly make it an early surviving example of Australian television drama, though admittedly it was an adaptation of a 1955 British stage play. Further information can be found on Wikipedia’s article on it.
I am more interested though as to whether a kinescope still exists of another 1957 ABC television play, called “Ending It”, starring Bruce Beeby, Madi Hedd and Keith Buckley. I know for a fact that it was kinescoped, the question is whether the kinescope still exists. One of the main reasons it interests me is because it was a remake of a 1939 BBC TV one-off play.
Chris Keating
The very first ABC play, “Twelve-Pound Look” survives, minus sound.
Brian C. Morelli
A very strong contender for this title would be Sydney’s TCN Channel 9’s Bandstand. The programmes were recorded on kinescope and are in Channel 9’s archives.
Martin
there was a rumour going around in the New South Wales Town of West Wallsend the first ever live broadcast of bowls ever broadcast it was claimed it was first for Australia and first in the world
Karen
I am chasing the origional footage for CINEMA SOUND – it has got a speed boat in the ad…….
Please help if you can
andrew
reading in the 1996 edition of TV Week bruce said the the welcome to television introduction clip wasn’t the original it was a remake the original got lost some how
Andrew B
Yes, I wrote about it here
cheryl alldridge
I was one of the child dancers in the childrens Saturday morning Show on QTQ9 Brisbane called Coca Cola Bottlers Club with the host Alan Brandt from 4BH in Brisbane. It was around 1959, 1960. I have a photo from the Christmas Show. Does anyone have photos or maybe film from this time???
George
Does anyone know how to access a news/sport article on hsv featuring the 1961 vfa grand final between Yarraville v Williamstown. This was also shown in 1984 when Yarraville folded. This year Williamstown fc are celebrating 150 years as a club and are having a hall of fame dinner. This footage could be used as part of the Williamstown fc highlights.
Thanks
George Paras
Andrew B
Hi George
Try contacting HSV Seven Melbourne:
GPO Box 4477
Melbourne VIC 3001
03 96977777
debbie
I was just curious as to what was the very first ad aired on Australian tv? I have looked around for the info cant seem to find it
Andrew B
This post might shed some light on the earliest ads
Brian C. Morelli
The first commercial on Australian television was on Sunday 16th September 1956 on TCN Channel 9 Sydney. It was for Rothmans cigarettes.
Barry
in 2016 television celebrates sixty years of broadcasting I be looking forward seeing that
Wade
Hi was just wondering if anyone knew who the first news reader at GTV-9 was and which year did Eric Pearce take over? As I am sure that Eric Pearce began at HSV-7 first.
Andrew B
Hi Wade.
Yes, Eric Pearce was initially at HSV7. I don’t know the timing of his shift to GTV9 I’m afraid but gather it was late 1950s.
Wade
Well going by this site, I think Eric Pearce may have transferred when GTV was officially opened, and therefore was the first newsreader for both. But I could be wrong.
danny mccarthy
Hi everyone
I am looking for episodes of teenbeat i think my sister colleen appeared on one show. Digby richards was also on
Selena Burne
Joy fountain was my mother. Feel free to contact me
Selena
Selena Burne
Hi not sure if my last message was sent or not. Joy Fountain was my mother. I know only a year on since your request but happy to help.
Jack
Andrew B
Cheers Jack
John
The well known ATN7 1950’s/60’S station close of the kangaroo putting the joey to bed is easy to come across, but their station opening of the same era seems to have disappeared. It was a traditional indigenous warrior approaching a cliff edge and throwing his boomerang which travels through the air and becomes an animated ATN7 logo. Has anyone seen it in recent times? I hope it has not “gone missing” because of political correctness.
Robert Hegyes
April 14 2015
I can still remember a very old program that we watched every day after school. My uncle had bought a 1952, 17 inch Admiral tv. The program
was called Moonstone. All the neighborhood kids would come and watch
it on the TV. That program was aired at around 4:30 PM in 1952 on CBC television and wecould not wait to come home to watch this program.
When on these sites, they talk about old programs, I find it quite amusing when they talk of the sixties. I am talking the fifties, now that is old.
I wonder if any old timers like me saw these programs.
Dianne Lucas
I am looking for an advertisement made during the 1950’s by Millers Transport or Millers Furniture located in Brunswick Victoria. it contains footage of my father Ronald Law and his friend. I have been to the Film archives and they callus only supply the details of Millers itself. But I desperately need the advertisement. Can you help. Or maybe tell wher I can go for assistance..
Kindest regards,
Dianne
Andrew B
Hi Dianne. Sorry to say your chances are slim. Very little material of that era exists.
Maree
Can anyone tell me the theme music for the midday movie intro…..think it was channel 7………… in the 50’s/60’s. Was classical music I think…..
John
I remember the theme well Maree, but not the name. I will have to go through Youtube one day and find it. Your right, it was ATN7, and they used it from when the station opened until the late 60’s. Although the TV guides always listed it as Mid-day Movie, Channel 7 always advertised and referred to it as The Mid-day Matinee.
Maree
Just remembered I’d put up this post….thank you for your response…I remember this song for some reason and was curious as to its name….and I do remember the “Matinee” being used well…..
Maree Gardner
Just remembered I’d put up this post….thank you for your response…I remember this song for some reason and was curious as to its name….and I do remember the “Matinee” being used well…..
Wayne
elizabethan serenade could be Ronald binge or matovani, two best waltzes ever wrote came from the 20th century, so difficult to track down as this was not a waltz or even classic music, it was recorded by many artists, Roger Whittaker brilliant whistle version and check vocal version by louise tucker (only for you) sensational music
Barry
Can you tell me when the first television broadcast occured on the mid north coast of N S W by ABC television
Alex
When was this timeline published? I need to use it for an essay.
Thanks!
Andrew B
First published in 2000 but is constantly a work in progress as new information comes to hand.
Elizabeth
Does anyone remember an American horror show that used to be on Friday nights in the late 1950s called “The Hour of Mystery” or “Mystery Hour”? Would love to see it again, even just the beginning.. I think they had a differnt story each week. It was on Channel 9. Cant seem to find it on You Tube
John
Hi Elizabeth
I was young at the time but remember it well because the intro scared the hell out of me. It was a woman walking along a footpath at night. As she disappeared into the fog she would let out a piercing scream.
It was actually English and called “Hour of Mystery” and only made for one season 1957. Apparently it is lost and only two episodes still survive.
GARY ELLIS
I appeared on Many Tv programs on Early Melbourne Tv. On all channels,Has anyone got any film or Broadcasts. It would be great to Show the Grand kids.
Zednik
What was the name of the female newsreader on ABV2 (Melbourne) who read the 7PM news in the mid fifties. I would guess she was the first female newsreader on prime time OZ TV.
Andrew B
Hi Zednik I put your question out to Twitter. I’ve had a response that the person in question is Margaret Doyle. (Answer courtesy @nancycato1)
BrownSquirrel
wasnt the then Sie Donovan was it?
Carolyn Choate
Just wondering if there is any information regarding the contestants and winners of the Coles 3000 pound Question show. Muriel Flewell-Smith won in 1959/1960 with questions relating to Oscar award winning movies.
Andrew B
Hi Carolyn. Unfortunately not aware of any resources with that level of information. I doubt much of it remains on file anywhere. You might have some luck contacting Channel 7 in Melbourne but I don’t know how you would go.
Kathy
Hi just wondering if it would be possible to find an story on Cobram Victoria.
It was about a dog that could climb ladders. It was suppose to be the second ever documentary done on the ABC in around 1956-58. We have friends that can remember the day and have photos.
Helen
I’m trying to find the name of a show which was broadcast late 50’s early 60’s. I think it went for 30 minutes and my recollection was that there was only one singer with a guitar, and always the same singer. He sang very croony songs and there was always a bevy of very nicely done up Bobby Soxers gazing up at him. Very close to the singer and on the same level.
Andrew B
Hi Helen, do you recall which city or channel this was from? Was it an Australian show or from elsewhere?