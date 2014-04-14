The Happy Show was a familiar favourite for young viewers in the early 1960s — produced at Melbourne’s HSV7 and later relayed to ATN7 Sydney. The cast included Vic Gordon, Princess Panda and Happy Hammond, whose ‘test pattern’ hat became his trademark. Picture: TV Week, 27 April 1963
Return to Flashbacks
#033: The Happy Show
Permanent link to this article: http://televisionau.com/flashbacks/thehappyshow
4 comments
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Television.AU on Twitter
Archives
- November 2017 (4)
- October 2017 (7)
- September 2017 (8)
- August 2017 (7)
- July 2017 (6)
- June 2017 (10)
- May 2017 (4)
- April 2017 (13)
- March 2017 (9)
- February 2017 (3)
- January 2017 (6)
- December 2016 (12)
- November 2016 (11)
- October 2016 (15)
- September 2016 (15)
- August 2016 (8)
- July 2016 (6)
- June 2016 (11)
- May 2016 (9)
- April 2016 (8)
- March 2016 (9)
- February 2016 (12)
- January 2016 (12)
- December 2015 (12)
- November 2015 (16)
- October 2015 (10)
- September 2015 (16)
- August 2015 (12)
- July 2015 (13)
- June 2015 (8)
- May 2015 (10)
- April 2015 (15)
- March 2015 (15)
- February 2015 (9)
- January 2015 (15)
- December 2014 (15)
- November 2014 (12)
- October 2014 (18)
- September 2014 (18)
- August 2014 (11)
- July 2014 (15)
- June 2014 (15)
- May 2014 (14)
- April 2014 (12)
- March 2014 (11)
- February 2014 (14)
- January 2014 (23)
- December 2013 (14)
- November 2013 (13)
- October 2013 (11)
- September 2013 (14)
- August 2013 (8)
- July 2013 (15)
- June 2013 (11)
- May 2013 (14)
- April 2013 (21)
- March 2013 (20)
- February 2013 (12)
- January 2013 (14)
- December 2012 (17)
- November 2012 (14)
- October 2012 (9)
- September 2012 (11)
- August 2012 (9)
- July 2012 (12)
- June 2012 (10)
- May 2012 (14)
- April 2012 (12)
- March 2012 (14)
- February 2012 (12)
- January 2012 (15)
- December 2011 (18)
- November 2011 (10)
- October 2011 (7)
- September 2011 (5)
- August 2011 (11)
- July 2011 (14)
- June 2011 (14)
- May 2011 (22)
- April 2011 (15)
- March 2011 (13)
- February 2011 (8)
- January 2011 (11)
- December 2010 (20)
- November 2010 (20)
- October 2010 (18)
- September 2010 (21)
- August 2010 (18)
- July 2010 (14)
- June 2010 (13)
- May 2010 (13)
- April 2010 (18)
- March 2010 (18)
- February 2010 (6)
- January 2010 (13)
- December 2009 (9)
- November 2009 (18)
- October 2009 (14)
- September 2009 (10)
- August 2009 (10)
- July 2009 (9)
- June 2009 (11)
- May 2009 (12)
- April 2009 (11)
- March 2009 (19)
- February 2009 (11)
- January 2009 (7)
- December 2008 (9)
- November 2008 (13)
- October 2008 (16)
- September 2008 (15)
- August 2008 (12)
- July 2008 (13)
- June 2008 (11)
- May 2008 (12)
- April 2008 (17)
- March 2008 (13)
- February 2008 (15)
- January 2008 (15)
- December 2007 (17)
- November 2007 (7)
- October 2007 (8)
- September 2007 (8)
- August 2007 (3)
- July 2007 (5)
- June 2007 (3)
- April 2007 (4)
- March 2007 (4)
- February 2007 (1)
Subscribe by E-mail
Recent Posts
Top Tags
60 Minutes ABC A Country Practice A Current Affair Australia's Funniest Home Video Show Beyond 2000 Blue Heelers Burke's Backyard Cop Shop Digital TV E Street Fast Forward Four Corners Getaway GP Healthy Wealthy And Wise Heartbreak High Hey Dad Hey Hey It's Saturday Home And Away Midday Neighbours Network Ten Nine Network Nine News Number 96 obituary Olympic Games Our House Police Rescue Prime Prisoner Sale Of The Century SBS Seven Network Seven News Southern Cross Ten News The Flying Doctors The Great Outdoors The Sullivans The Young Doctors Today TV Week Logie Awards WIN
Recent Comments
- Caroline Bolton on Mike Willesee on Australian Story
- jmn on 1990: July 7-13
- Andrew B on Contact
- paul watt on Mike Willesee on Australian Story
- paul watt on Mike Willesee on Australian Story
- Harry on Contact
- Caroline B. on TV At 60: In Melbourne Tonight
- Andrew B on Contact
- Andrew B on Perth Telethon raises $36m
- Harry on Contact
I have a certificate still in its original cardboard tube that says I am a member of the Happy Club. I was 6, so the certificate is from 1960. It cost 2/- and the money went to the Royal Children’s Hospital.
The certificate is red with a black and white photo of some of the cast from the show. There is a man wearing a PMG cap, a ventriloquist dummy, a man with sylvester the talking sock, Happy, a magician holding a white rabbit, another man dressed like a farmer, and the last man is dressed a bit like Al Jolson. No Princess Panda or Lovely Anne though.
The certificate includes the phrase: “I promise to be good at all times, love and help my family and friends, be courteous to everyone and be kind to animals. I will try always to ‘look up and laugh’.” Membership number is 8474.
When I was about 8 my neighbour took her twin daughters, my brother and myself to the studio to be on the show for our birthdays. I can remember it being very hot in the studio, lots of bright lights, and lining up at the end and getting a lot of goodies. All the kids at school watched the show to see if they could spot us. All those who were celebrating their birthdays went out the front and the rest sang Happy Birthday to us.
I was on the Happy Hammond show twice . As a 5 year old ( 1960 ) I was picked out of the audience and I was sat at a table and somebody asked my name . ” I don’t know ” was my reply. The guy dressed up as a black character scared me . Later on, I was in the audience again, would have been around 1964 , I remember the bag of goodies given out at the end of the show, as we lined up and walked past . My brother at home spotted me . Cousin Roy was the country Bumpkin character , and funny face Gordon was there too. I remember Princess Panda being really close to me as they were talking to a kid in the front row. Some kids came out and performed a dance routine and the music came from speakers on the rear wall. My cousin did a Scottish dance on the show. I also recall the this game, they had a bottle on its side and a kid had a stick with string , a small loop was on the end of the string, and you had to pick up the bottle and stand it up…
Ron Barassi and his Bertie Beetle chocolate ads…. all so long ago . Mike
I was a dancer in the happy show. We were the happy olivettes. Such great memories for me. I often think of members in our dance troup. I am 67 now. I would love to see footage of this show. In those days tv was in black and white. Thanks channel 7
I was also a Happy Olivette. My name was Lee Barnes. My sister Susan was on the show more frequently than I was. Our friend Linda Walters was as well. Our dear Mum used to sew all of our costumes and race us into the Channel 7 studios after school. They were the good ol’ days! I’m on Facebook (Lee Collie) if you’d like to make contact.