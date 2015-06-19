Marilyn Mayo, host of Sydney TCN9’s early morning Super Flying Fun Show. Picture: TV Week, 8 May 1976
#011: Marilyn Mayo
I’m 51 years old. I used to watch your show , the super flying fun show. Brought. Back so many memories of the show. What a classic!!
I’m around the same age and have fond memories of the show…I still remember when Miss Marilyn announced that we had landed on the moon and the Russians had crashed so we (in Australia) won the race LOL
Many fond memories of time spent recording and appearing on many of the episodes on Super Flying Fun Show with my band Grand Junction in the 70’s with our mentor Smoky Dawson.
Some very funny interaction between us and Marty who was a real charactor when recording the weekly shows.
Would love to see some of those old clips again.
Many fond memories of time spent recording and appearing on various episodes with my band Grand Junction along with Smoky Dawson back in the seventies.
A lot of laughs with Marty who was a real character.
Am 55 and watched it before I went to school each morning.
I sent in a joke once and it made the big tooth laugh 3times and I got a bag of goodies:)
Hope Miss Marilyn is doing okay these days.
cheers
Watched it before school as well. I won on the zodiac wheel one morning when i missed it and found out from the kids at school.
I hope Miss Marilyn is ok these days. I won a Luna Park adventure on Miss Marilyn’s wheel. Never forgot this. Where is she now.
I’m 59 now and still have a crush on Marilyn mayo. I hope she is OK these days.