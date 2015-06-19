Return to Flashbacks

#011: Marilyn Mayo

Marilyn Mayo, host of Sydney TCN9’s early morning Super Flying Fun Show. Picture: TV Week, 8 May 1976

Permanent link to this article: http://televisionau.com/flashbacks/mmayo

8 comments

Skip to comment form

    • Luisa on 19 June 2015 at 7:42 PM
    • Reply

    I’m 51 years old. I used to watch your show , the super flying fun show. Brought. Back so many memories of the show. What a classic!!

      • Tone Bee on 22 June 2015 at 11:47 PM
      • Reply

      I’m around the same age and have fond memories of the show…I still remember when Miss Marilyn announced that we had landed on the moon and the Russians had crashed so we (in Australia) won the race LOL

    • David Tyne on 12 December 2015 at 10:12 AM
    • Reply

    Many fond memories of time spent recording and appearing on many of the episodes on Super Flying Fun Show with my band Grand Junction in the 70’s with our mentor Smoky Dawson.
    Some very funny interaction between us and Marty who was a real charactor when recording the weekly shows.
    Would love to see some of those old clips again.

    • David Tyne on 12 December 2015 at 10:17 AM
    • Reply

    Many fond memories of time spent recording and appearing on various episodes with my band Grand Junction along with Smoky Dawson back in the seventies.
    A lot of laughs with Marty who was a real character.

    • Rodney on 29 December 2015 at 2:36 PM
    • Reply

    Am 55 and watched it before I went to school each morning.
    I sent in a joke once and it made the big tooth laugh 3times and I got a bag of goodies:)
    Hope Miss Marilyn is doing okay these days.
    cheers

    • Mark McDougall on 21 February 2016 at 11:18 PM
    • Reply

    Watched it before school as well. I won on the zodiac wheel one morning when i missed it and found out from the kids at school.

    • Shane Beeken on 15 March 2016 at 2:29 PM
    • Reply

    I hope Miss Marilyn is ok these days. I won a Luna Park adventure on Miss Marilyn’s wheel. Never forgot this. Where is she now.

    • Phil on 18 November 2017 at 9:24 PM
    • Reply

    I’m 59 now and still have a crush on Marilyn mayo. I hope she is OK these days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.