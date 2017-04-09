↑ Return to Classic TV Guides

Monday 19 November 1956 – MELBOURNE

National broadcaster ABC launches its Melbourne channel ABV2. The opening program includes previews of upcoming ABC programs as well as interviews with Olympic athletes Chris Chataway and Shirley Strickland — leading up to the Opening Ceremony of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games just a few days later.

HSV7, entering its third week of regular transmission, is on the air from 6.00pm including two 15-minute news bulletins.

GTV9 is only operating in test broadcast mode, with a test pattern during the afternoon only.

TV At 60: ABC begins in Melbourne

Source: The Age, 15 November 1956

 

  ABV2 HSV7 GTV9
6AM abv2_launch
7AM
8AM
9AM
10AM
11AM
12PM 12pm Test Pattern, Music
1PM
2PM
3PM 3pm Close
4PM
5PM
6PM 6pm The Judy Jack Show
6.30 Annie Oakley
7PM  7pm Official Opening ABV2. CW Davidson (Postmaster-General), Charles Moses (General Manager, ABC), Edgar Dawes (vice-chairman, ABC), Dr H Evatt (Leader of the Opposition), Harold Holt (Minister for Labour). Includes interviews with Olympic Games athletes Chris Chataway and Shirley Strickland
7.30 The Frankie Laine Show		 7pm News, Weather. Danny Webb, Mary Parker
7.15 Patti Page Show
7.30 Hopalong Cassidy
8PM  8pm Fabian Of Scotland
8.30 Special: This Is The ABC
8.50 Seeing Stars		 8pm Whitehall Theatre
8.30 London Playhouse: Two Letters
9PM  9.15 War In The Air
9.45 Close		 9.30 News, Weather. Danny Webb, Mary Parker
9.45 Close
10PM 
11PM 
12AM 
1AM 
2AM 
3AM 
4AM 
5AM 
Listener In-TV, 17 November 1956

