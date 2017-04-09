Monday 19 November 1956 – MELBOURNE

National broadcaster ABC launches its Melbourne channel ABV2. The opening program includes previews of upcoming ABC programs as well as interviews with Olympic athletes Chris Chataway and Shirley Strickland — leading up to the Opening Ceremony of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games just a few days later.
HSV7, entering its third week of regular transmission, is on the air from 6.00pm including two 15-minute news bulletins.
GTV9 is only operating in test broadcast mode, with a test pattern during the afternoon only.
TV At 60: ABC begins in Melbourne
Source: The Age, 15 November 1956
|ABV2
|HSV7
|GTV9
|6AM
|7AM
|8AM
|9AM
|10AM
|11AM
|12PM
|12pm Test Pattern, Music
|1PM
|2PM
|3PM
|3pm Close
|4PM
|5PM
|6PM
|6pm The Judy Jack Show
6.30 Annie Oakley
|7PM
|7pm Official Opening ABV2. CW Davidson (Postmaster-General), Charles Moses (General Manager, ABC), Edgar Dawes (vice-chairman, ABC), Dr H Evatt (Leader of the Opposition), Harold Holt (Minister for Labour). Includes interviews with Olympic Games athletes Chris Chataway and Shirley Strickland
7.30 The Frankie Laine Show
|7pm News, Weather. Danny Webb, Mary Parker
7.15 Patti Page Show
7.30 Hopalong Cassidy
|8PM
|8pm Fabian Of Scotland
8.30 Special: This Is The ABC
8.50 Seeing Stars
|8pm Whitehall Theatre
8.30 London Playhouse: Two Letters
|9PM
|9.15 War In The Air
9.45 Close
|9.30 News, Weather. Danny Webb, Mary Parker
9.45 Close
|10PM
|11PM
|12AM
|1AM
|2AM
|3AM
|4AM
|5AM
