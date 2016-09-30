Before sending an email please consider the following most frequently asked question — the answer to your query could be here and is quicker than waiting for an email reply
Q: How can I obtain a copy of TV program [title]?
A: Unfortunately, individual episodes of TV programs are not usually released to the public for reasons of copyright and also because a lot of older programs are no longer kept by TV stations, or maintained in a format that is compatible with current equipment. I can only suggest that you contact the television station that originally produced the program (a list of addresses can be found below) or contact the National Film and Sound Archive. But, again, without permission of the copyright holder(s) — and some stations no longer have the copyright on programs they used to air — they may be unable to release any footage.
However, certain classic and contemporary television programs are being retrieved from the archives where possible and being released on DVD — check your local or online DVD retailer
If you have a comment or complaint to make about a program that you have seen on television… do not email Television.AU! This website has no connection or affiliation to any television station and you are best to forward your complaint in writing to the television station on which you saw the program (contact addresses are below for the national and commercial broadcasters), the Australian Communications and Media Authority or Free TV Australia.
TELEVISION STATION CONTACT DETAILS:
ABC:
ABN Sydney: GPO Box 9994, SYDNEY NSW 2001
ABV Melbourne: GPO Box 9994, MELBOURNE VIC 3001
ABQ Brisbane: GPO Box 9994. BRISBANE QLD 4001
ABS Adelaide: GPO Box 9994, ADELAIDE SA 5001
ABW Perth: GPO Box 9994, PERTH WA 6001
ABT Hobart: GPO Box 9994, HOBART TAS 7001
ABC Canberra: GPO Box 9994, CANBERRA ACT 2601
ABD Darwin: GPO Box 9994, DARWIN NT 0801
or http://www.abc.net.au/contact/
SEVEN NETWORK:
ATN Sydney: PO Box 777, PYRMONT NSW 2009
HSV Melbourne: GPO Box 4477 MELBOURNE VIC 3001
BTQ Brisbane: Sir Samuel Griffith Drive, MT COOTTHA QLD 4066
SAS Adelaide: 40 Port Road, HINDMARSH SA 5007
TVW Perth: PO Box 77, TUART HILL WA 6939
NINE NETWORK:
TCN Sydney: 24 Artarmon Road, WILLOUGHBY NSW 2068
GTV Melbourne: GPO Box 9 MELBOURNE VIC 3001
QTQ Brisbane: Sir Samuel Griffith Drive, MT COOTTHA QLD 4066
NWS Adelaide: 169 Pirie Street, ADELAIDE SA 5000
STW Perth: PO Box 99, TUART HILL WA 6939
NTD Darwin: Blake Street, THE GARDENS NT 0820
NETWORK TEN:
TEN Sydney: GPO Box 10, SYDNEY NSW 2001
ATV Melbourne: 620 Chapel Street, SOUTH YARRA VIC 3141
TVQ Brisbane: GPO Box 751, BRISBANE QLD 4001
ADS Adelaide: 80 Hutt Street, ADELAIDE SA 5000
NEW Perth: PO Box 10, MIRRABOOKA WA 6941
SBS:
Locked Bag 028, CROWS NEST NSW 1585 or [email protected]
WIN:
New South Wales: Locked Bag 8800, WOLLONGONG NSW 2500
Victoria: PO Box 464, BALLARAT VIC 3350
Queensland: Dean Street, NORTH ROCKHAMPTON QLD 4701
South Australia: PO Box 821, MT GAMBIER SA 5290
Western Australia: PO Box 99, TUART HILL WA 6939
Tasmania: PO Box 1209M , HOBART TAS 7001
PRIME7:
Corporate: PO Box 878, DICKSON ACT 2602
GWN7 Western Australia: Roberts Crescent, BUNBURY WA 6230
NBN:
PO Box 750, NEWCASTLE NSW 2300
SOUTHERN CROSS AUSTEREO:
Southern Cross Ten: Private Bag 10, Dickson ACT 2602
Southern Cross Television GTS/BKN: 76 Wandearah Road, PORT PIRIE SA 5540
Southern Cross Television Darwin: Suite 5/90 Ross Smith Ave, FANNIE BAY NT 0820
Southern Cross Television Central: Tenancy 2, Level 1 Awangu House, 44 Hath Street, ALICE SPRINGS NT 0870
Southern Cross Television Tasmania: PO Box 873, LAUNCESTON TAS 7250
IMPARJA:
PO Box 52, ALICE SPRINGS NT 0871
SEVEN QUEENSLAND:
PO Box 296, MAROOCHYDORE QLD 4558
NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TELEVISION:
PO Box 1166, CROWS NEST NSW 2060
Agnes Caldwell
30 September 2016 at 9:20 PM (UTC 11) Link to this comment
My sister and I where on The Saturday Tonight Show I think 1970 or 71 Alastair McHarg was the music producer at the time.We where called The Petites.We also appeared a couple of times on The Country Western Hour.I would dearly love to have a copy of these if it where at all possible.I am guessing this is a big ask but staying hopeful.if you could please contact me regarding this.
Thank you.
Agnes Caldwell.
Otto Acron
17 November 2016 at 10:30 AM (UTC 11) Link to this comment
iN 1976 I worked on the Mike Walsh Show. I am 81 years old and their are too stunts i would like to get a coppy off.
7 th and 27 of May 1976.One is lifting a car the other is getting run over by a car.
I am willing to pay for the coppies.
Hoping you can help me.
Otto Acron
Andrew B
17 November 2016 at 10:55 AM (UTC 11) Link to this comment
Hi Otto. Your chances of obtaining footage are very slim, usually for reasons of copyright or because footage may simply no longer exist.
You could try contacting the channel which produced the program or possibly the production company if you know who that is or even the National Film and Sound Archive.
Tatum
3 January 2017 at 4:34 PM (UTC 11) Link to this comment
I have a lid from the TV show “Pick a box”. It is not dated but has been signed by Bob and Dolly Dyer, Frank Partridge VC, George Black and Barry Jones. Do you know if there is a TV museum or something similar that might be interested in this piece of history? It seems a shame to have it locked away in cupboard.
Andrew B
3 January 2017 at 7:09 PM (UTC 11) Link to this comment
Hi Tatum that would be a most valueable find for any collection. I’m sure there are any number of places that would be interested. Any State Library in a capital city would probably be interested, likewise the National Film and Sound Archive (offices in Canberra/Sydney/Melbourne) or other museums like ACMI in Melbourne or the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney.
