Obituary: Judith McGrath

Judith McGrath, actress best known from Prisoner and All Saints, has died at the age of 70.

Born in Queensland, McGrath made an early appearance in the movie Age Of Consent, released in 1969.

She later appeared in guest roles in Crawford dramas Bluey, Skyways (in multiple roles) and Young Ramsay, but it was her role as prison officer Colleen “Po-Face” Powell in Prisoner that brought her widespread fame.



Her early appearances in the series were sporadic but her character was given a higher profile following the departure of Vera Bennett (Fiona Spence) from the series, with Officer Powell eventually promoted to the position of Deputy Governor at Wentworth Detention Centre.

McGrath left Prisoner in 1984, with subsequent roles in Special Squad, Neighbours, Sword Of Honour, The Flying Doctors and Round The Twist.

In 1992 she joined A Country Practice as eccentric hippy Bernice Hudson. She played the role for two years, leaving not long before the series was axed by the Seven Network but did return for the last episode.

After roles in ABC dramas Police Rescue and Naked, she returned to Seven as part of the cast of the new medical drama All Saints, debuting in February 1998. Her character Yvonne “Von” Ryan was the veteran old-school nurse with a heart of gold, and was the only role to continue through the show’s entire 493 episode run.

McGrath’s last TV role was as a counsellor in the Seven Network series Winners And Losers.

Source: IMDB, TV Tonight, Darren Scott