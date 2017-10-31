ABC Comedy: The first week

Following news over the weekend that ABC2 will change to ABC Comedy from 4 December, ABC has now released details for the channel’s first week.

Programming includes re-runs of familiar titles such as Spicks And Specks (shifting from 7.00pm to 7.30pm), Upper Middle Bogan, Ronny Chieng: International Student, Stop Laughing This Is Serious, The Ex-PM plus new episodes of overseas shows including Episodes and Catastrophe.

ABC Comedy will also launch new Australian shows Tonightly With Tom Ballard (pictured) and Kiki And Kitty and presents the Australian premieres of Murder In Successville and Game Face.

Each weeknight’s line-up will conclude with The Office, 30 Rock and Parks And Recreation.

Monday 4 December:

Spicks and Specks , 7.30pm (new time)

Seriously, you didn’t think we’d stop Spicks and Specks did you? No way! Adam, Myf and Alan are joined by a revolving door of musos and comedians for the best Australian music comedy

panel show ever. #SpicksAndSpecks

Upper Middle Bogan, series 1 (double episodes) from 8pm

ABC COMEDY launches with classic Aussie content every weeknight at 8pm! In this hit comedy, middle-class woman, Bess Denyar, discovers she’s adopted. She’s shocked to find her birth

parents head up a drag racing team in the outer suburbs. CAST: Glenn Robbins, Michala Banas, Patrick Brammall. #UpperMiddleBogan

Tonightly with Tom Ballard, 9pm

World Premiere

Armed with nothing but jokes and access to memes, Tonightly with Tom Ballard will investigate and explain the latest headlines and the things you missed.

It’s the show you didn’t know you desperately needed, until now. #Tonightly

Game Face, series 1 (double episodes) from 9.30pm

Australian Premiere

Hot on the heels of the UK E4 broadcast and after a smashing pilot, UK comedian Roisin Conaty stars as Marcella, an aspiring actress recovering from a relationship break up. Despite her

optimistic attempts, and with help from her friends, therapist and driving instructor, she is unable to get her life back on track. #GameFace

Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Series 2, 10.20pm

For more music comedy panel action, check out this irreverent pop quiz from the U.K. Host Mark Lamarr and regular team captains Phill Jupitus and the late Sean Hughes are joined by guest

competitors from the worlds of music, TV, and comedy. #NMTB

Then every weeknight a chance to enjoy The Office, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation

Tuesday 5:

Spicks and Specks, 7.30pm

Adam, Myf and Alan are joined by a revolving door of musos and comedians for the best Australian music comedy panel show ever. #SpicksAndSpecks

Ronny Chieng: International Student, pilot episode and series 1 (double episodes) from 8pm

Ronny Chieng is a Malaysian student who’s come to Australia to study law. He’s smart, driven, and competitive, which would make him the perfect law student if he actually wanted to be a

lawyer. Blunt, barbed and not afraid to cut through BS, it’s not long before Ronny is at odds with most people on campus. As a genuine outsider, Ronny is suspicious of any group that wants

him as a member, be it the beer-drinking Australians, the Mah-jong playing Asians or the pompous blazer-wearing… idiots. Ronny is caught between his old life and his new life, between the

international students and the local students, and between his mum’s expectations and his own dreams, whatever the hell they may be. #InternationalStudent

Tonightly with Tom Ballard, 9.00pm

Armed with nothing but jokes and access to memes, Tonightly with Tom Ballard will investigate and explain the latest headlines and the things you missed.

It’s the show you didn’t know you desperately needed, until now. #Tonightly

Kiki and Kitty , 9.30pm

World Premiere

Kiki is a young black woman trying to make it as an overworked paralegal for a corporate law firm in the big smoke. Kiki has always been the “Good Aboriginal Girl”, but after an embarrassing

scene at an office party, Kiki wakes up to find a big, black, bold woman in a black sequin dress, red lippie and martini in her hand, straddling her in bed. Kitty is impulsive, outspoken, sexy as

hell… she’s Kiki’s vagina come to life as a real person! Kiki is the only one who can see Kitty. But Kitty knows just what Kiki needs to get control of her life, and makes it her mission to fix it.

Kiki and Kitty is a Porchlight Films production for the ABC. Principal production investment from Screen Australia. #KikiAndKitty

Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Series 2, 10.20pm

For more music comedy panel action, check out this irreverent pop quiz from the U.K. Host Mark Lamarr and regular team captains Phill Jupitus and the late Sean Hughes are joined by guest

competitors from the worlds of music, TV, and comedy. #NMTB

Then every weeknight a chance to enjoy The Office, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation.

Wednesday 6:

Spicks and Specks, 7.30pm

Adam, Myf and Alan are joined by a revolving door of musos and comedians for the best Australian music comedy panel show ever. #SpicksAndSpecks

Stop Laughing This is Serious, series 1, 8pm

Chart a course through the story of Australian comedy with interviews by the men and women that make us laugh including; Barry Humphries, Eric Bana, Colin Lane, Celia Pacquola, Charlie

Pickering, Magda Szubanski, Wendy Harmer, Shaun Micallef, Paul Hogan and many more. Through intimate conversations, classic archival footage, and a detailed retelling of Australian

social history, our beloved jokesters all understand one sacred truth – that every Australian’s greatest gift is the ability to laugh at ourselves. #StopLaughing

Tonightly with Tom Ballard, 9pm

Armed with nothing but jokes and access to memes, Tonightly with Tom Ballard will investigate and explain the latest headlines and the things you missed.

It’s the show you didn’t know you desperately needed, until now. #Tonightly

Catastrophe series 3 (double episodes) from 9.30pm

Australian Premiere

Rob (Rob Delaney) picks up where he left off last time, with an unexplained receipt for the morning after pill in his hand and a lot of questions for Sharon (Sharon Horgan). Too drunk at the

time to remember what she did, Sharon dodges Rob’s interrogation and goes to see Nico (Phil Dunster) perform with his band to find out the truth. Will she tell Rob what actually

happened? The issue is unexpectedly forced when one of the kids has an accident. Also starring the legendary Carrie Fisher. #Catastrophe

Never Mind the Buzzcocks, series 2, 10.30pm

For more music comedy panel action, check out this irreverent pop quiz from the U.K. Host Mark Lamarr and regular team captains Phill Jupitus and the late Sean Hughes are joined by guest

competitors from the worlds of music, TV, and comedy. #NMTB

Then every weeknight a chance to enjoy The Office, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation.

Thursday 7:

Spicks and Specks, 7.30pm

Adam, Myf and Alan are joined by a revolving door of musos and comedians for the best Australian music comedy panel show ever. #SpicksAndSpecks

The Ex-PM, series 1 (double episodes) from 8pm

Shaun Micallef plays Andrew Dugdale, the fictitious, third longest serving Australian prime minister in The Ex-PM. #TheExPM

Tonightly with Tom Ballard, 9pm

Armed with nothing but jokes and access to memes, Tonightly with Tom Ballard will investigate and explain the latest headlines and the things you missed.

It’s the show you didn’t know you desperately needed, until now. #Tonightly

The IT Crowd, series 4, 9.30pm

Moss (Richard Ayoade), Roy (Chris O’Dowd) and Jen (Katherine Parkinson) are still working in the basement for the IT department of Reynholm Industries.

Jen applies for the post of Entertainment Manager. When she finds out that amusing her boss Douglas’s (Matt Berry) business connections has its darker side, she has to turn to Moss and

Roy for help. #TheITCrowd

Murder in Successville, series 1, 9.55pm

Australian Premiere

Successville is a surreal place with a high celebrity homicide count. Each week D.I. Sleet (Tom Davis) is partnered by a celebrity sidekick as they investigate the latest high-profile murder.

When Bruno Tonioli is murdered, DI Sleet and new recruit Jamie Laing must interview Tonioli’s ex-wife Darcey Bussell and explore the underworld of Successville’s mobs headed by the Carr

twins (Jimmy and Alan) and their rivals Harry Styles and his One Direction gang. #MurderInSuccessville

Never Mind the Buzzcocks, series 2, 10.25pm

For more music comedy panel action, check out this irreverent pop quiz from the U.K. Host Mark Lamarr and regular team captains Phill Jupitus and the late Sean Hughes are joined by guest

competitor from the worlds of music, TV, and comedy. #NMTB

Then every weeknight a chance to enjoy The Office, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation.

Friday 8:

Spicks and Specks, 7.30pm

Adam, Myf and Alan are joined by a revolving door of musos and comedians for the best Australian music comedy panel show ever. #SpicksAndSpecks

Gruen XL, series 8, 8pm

An extended edition of the show that unpicks the dark art of advertising, spin and branding. Wil Anderson, Russel Howcroft and Todd Sampson are joined by a team of experts to look at the

Good, the Bad & the Ugly of Advertising. #Gruen

Hard Quiz , series 2, 8.45pm

Hard Quiz, where host Tom Gleeson (pictured) sets out to find Australia’s hardest quiz champion, pitting four contestants against each other in a battle of attrition. #HardQuiz

Best of Tonightly with Tom Ballard, 9.20pm

Join host Tom Ballard as he checks out all the best bits from the Tonightly week of news. #Tonightly

Episodes, series 4 (double episodes) from 9.50pm

Australian Premiere

Matt LeBlanc stars as Matt LeBlanc in Episodes, the hilarious comedy series about remaking a comedy series. When husband and wife writing team Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly

(Tamsin Greig) set out to reproduce their British TV hit for an American network, all of their worst fears come true as Hollywood lives up to its reputation for absurdity. Not only does the network cast Matt LeBlanc in the starring role, but Matt takes the lead in deviously twisting their beloved series into a terrible cliché, while testing the couple’s marriage with diversions and

temptations. #Episodes

Never Mind the Buzzcocks, series 2, 10.50pm

For more music comedy panel action, check out this irreverent pop quiz from the U.K. Host Mark Lamarr and regular team captains Phill Jupitus and the late Sean Hughes are joined by guest

competitors from the worlds of music, TV, and comedy. #NMTB

Then every weeknight a chance to enjoy The Office, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation.

Saturday 9:

Spicks and Specks, 7.30pm

Adam, Myf and Alan are joined by a revolving door of musos and comedians for the best Australian music comedy panel show ever. #SpicksAndSpecks

Would I Lie to You, series 11, 8pm

Rob Brydon hosts the ever so slightly deceitful comedy panel show in which two teams, headed by David Mitchell and Lee Mack, try to hoodwink each other with absurd facts and plausible

lies. #WILTY

Live at The Apollo, Christmas Special, series 11, 8.30pm

In the fabulously festive episode from the legendary Hammersmith Apollo, the incredible Nina Conti is the host, introducing Tanyalee Davis, Royal Variety Show favourite Hal Cruttenden and

star of The Last Leg Josh Widdicombe. #LiveAtTheApollo

Comedy Next Gen , series 2, 9.15pm

Australian Premiere

Comedy Next Gen showcases the next generation of stand-up comedians as they perform their latest live shows. Upcoming comedy acts will include: Aaron Chen, Becky Lucas, Cameron

James, Daniel Townes, David Quirk, Demi Lardner (pictured), Geraldine Hickey, Nick Cody, Sam Taunton, Suren Jayemanne, Tessa Walters, Tom Walker and Yianni Agisilaou. First up is Tom Walker – the self-described ‘stand-up comedian, improviser and clown’ and the winner of the Best Newcomer Award at the 2016 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

#ComedyNextGen

Sunday 10:

Spicks and Specks, 7.30pm

Adam, Myf and Alan are joined by a revolving door of musos and comedians for the best Australian music comedy panel show ever. #SpicksAndSpecks

Michael McIntyre Comedy Roadshow, Series 1, 8pm

Star of stand-up comedy, Michael McIntyre visits six of the UK’s most prestigious and iconic comedy venues, unearthing a raft of comedy’s brightest new talent and finest comedians enroute.

#ComedyRoadshow

Tom Gleeson, Live at the Enmore, 8.45pm

Host of the ABCs Hard Quiz and regular on The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, Tom Gleeson is one of the best comedians in Australia. He sells out shows wherever he goes, and you can check

him out at his stand-up gig at Sydney’s iconic Enmore Theatre.

Adam Hills: The Last Leg, series 12, 10.30pm

Joined by a host of special guests, Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe show no fear or favour as they tackle the weird and wonderful stories of the week and answer your #IsItOk

questions. #TheLastLeg