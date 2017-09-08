TV Week Logies are going to Queensland

Following news earlier this week that Melbourne was pulling out of hosting the TV Week Logie Awards, Queensland has now emerged as the new home of the awards for the next four years.

The move is part of a deal between TV Week publisher Bauer Media and the Queensland Government with Tourism And Events Queensland. It will be the first time since 1986 that the awards will not be hosted in Melbourne.

Jayne Ferguson, General Manager, Women’s Lifestyle & Entertainment at Bauer, said in a statement: “The Logies have enjoyed considerable support over the many years they have been held in Melbourne. But it’s the right time, as we celebrate our 60th year, for us to share that excitement with another great Australian city. We look forward to the Gold Coast hosting television’s night of nights in 2018 and beyond.”

In another major break with tradition, next year’s TV Week Logie Awards will be held in July, as opposed to the usual April-May time frame to coincide with the resumption of ratings after the Easter break.

Given that the awards will be in recognition of the 2017 television year it seems to be a long time to wait for the party, but the postponement is likely because the Gold Coast will be hosting the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April.

The awards will be held at The Star Gold Coast and once again (for the 23rd year in a row) will be telecast on the Nine Network.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has welcomed the announcement: “My Government’s commitment to the TV Week Logies is a great investment in Queensland. Queensland has rightfully earned a reputation as the powerhouse of Australia’s film industry, but increasingly we’re taking that role in television as well, for both domestic and international productions. We look forward to bringing Australia’s greatest television performers to the Gold Coast, showcasing both the strength of our industry and the appeal of Queensland.”

The Logies have been a long time coming to Queensland. The state had first made a push to gain the TV Week Logie Awards back in 2008 — but the awards actually do have a historical link to Queensland. When TV Week initiated the Best New Talent category in 1969, the award was named the George Wallace Memorial Logie for Best New Talent — after comedian and Brisbane TV personality George Wallace Jnr, who had passed away the previous year.