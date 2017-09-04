TV Week Logie Awards to exit Melbourne

Melbourne is set to lose the TV Week Logie Awards, following the Victorian Government’s decision to withdraw its bid for the city to host the annual event next year.

Herald Sun reports that Tourism and Events Minister John Eren has said “We’re proud to have been home to the Logies for more than 30 years, but it’s time to pass on the baton”.

He added: “No matter where the Logies go next, Victoria will remain the cultural and events capital of Australia.”

Since 1997 the awards have been held at the Crown Casino complex.

The TV Week Logie Awards, first announced in 1958 as simply the TV Week Awards, will celebrate its 60th presentation next year. For all but a handful of its 59 years to date, it has been hosted in Melbourne, which used to be TV Week‘s home base. The magazine has long been published by Bauer Media in Sydney but has maintained the awards’ historical ties to Melbourne.

The last time the awards were held outside of Melbourne — at Sydney’s State Theatre in 1986 — Hey Hey It’s Saturday‘s Daryl Somers won the Gold Logie, A Country Practice was voted the most popular drama series, Perfect Match was the most popular light entertainment program, and the mini-series Anzacs won three awards.

The Herald Sun indicates that the Logies are likely to head to Queensland. As far back as 2008 the state was hopeful to gain TV’s “night of nights”.

Source: Herald Sun