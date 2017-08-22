Countdown returns to ABC

ABC is bringing Countdown back to our screens — and back to its famous Sunday 6.00pm timeslot.

Thirty years after Molly Meldrum‘s bald-headed reveal at the Countdown Music And Video Awards marked an end to Countdown‘s 13-year run, the show is returning for a 13-week season.

Classic Countdown begins on 17 September, featuring footage that has been remastered and will be accompanied by commentaries by some of the artists to feature in the original performances.

There will be highlights of Meldrum’s Humdrum segment and the return of Countdown‘s long-time announcer Gavin Wood.

Each week will feature a different year in the life of Countdown, taking us back all the colour and music of the ’70s and ’80s.

Classic Countdown will also be accompanied by a CD release.

Classic Countdown. Starts Sunday 17 September, 6.00pm. ABC