St Kilda Film Festival to pay tribute to Graham Kennedy

The St Kilda Film Festival in association with the National Film And Sound Archive is presenting a tribute to Graham Kennedy.

Kennedy, who hailed from nearby Balaclava, of course went on to become of Australia’s most celebrated showbusiness identities. From his early days in radio to conquering the new medium of television — eventually even winning favour with a hostile Sydney audience — and also enjoying success in a film career.

On television he went from In Melbourne Tonight to The Graham Kennedy Show (pictured below), then Blankety Blanks and later Graham Kennedy’s World Of Comedy, Eleven AM, Graham Kennedy’s News Show/Coast To Coast , 35 Years Of Television and Graham Kennedy’s Funniest Home Videos. He made a rare TV acting appearance in the ABC mini-series Power Without Glory and narrated an ABC documentary series, The Blainey View.

Graham Kennedy: The King Of TV, roughly timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the debut of In Melbourne Tonight, will feature rare clips from the National Film And Sound Archive — including a recently-restored 1956 commercial for Sennitt’s ice cream plus rarely seen clips from In Melbourne Tonight, Blankety Blanks, as well as his last hosting gig on Graham Kennedy’s Funniest Home Videos.

The two-hour session will also feature a panel of special guests, including his long time IMT scriptwriter Mike McColl-Jones, and Nine’s voice over legend Pete Smith.

Graham Kennedy: The King Of TV will be held on Sunday 21 May from 11am at the St Kilda Town Hall, corner Carlisle Street and Brighton Road, St Kilda.

Tickets $18 Full/$15 Concession.

Source: St Kilda Film Festival