TV Week Logie Awards — Nominations

TV Week has announced its nominees for the upcoming 59th annual TV Week Logie Awards.
The nominees for the awards’ highest honour — the Gold Logie — are The Project‘s Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar, actors Jessica Marais (The Wrong Girl, Love Child), Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor and The Doctor Blake Mysteries) and Samuel Johnson (Molly), and host Grant Denyer (Family Feud, The Great Australia Spelling Bee).
Can Aly make it two in a row, or will Helliar take the Gold and make it three Gold Logies in a row for The Project?
Still to be announced is this year’s TV Week Logie Awards‘ Hall Of Fame recipient.
The 59th annual TV Week Logie Awards will be held at the Crown Entertainment Complex, Melbourne, on Sunday 23 April and broadcast on the Nine Network.
Public-voted Categories:
TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – Best Personality On Australian TV
• Grant Denyer (All Star Family Feud/Family Feud/The Great Australian Spelling Bee) (Network Ten)
• Jessica Marais (Love Child/The Wrong Girl) (Nine Network/Network Ten)
• Peter Helliar (The Project) (Network Ten)
• Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor/The Doctor Blake Mysteries) (Nine Network/ABC)
• Samuel Johnson (Molly) (Channel Seven)
• Waleed Aly (The Project) (Network Ten)
(Last year’s winner: Waleed Aly)
BEST ACTOR
• Craig McLachlan (Deep Water/The Doctor Blake Mysteries/The Wrong Girl) (SBS/ABC/Network Ten)
• Erik Thomson (800 Words) (Channel Seven)
• Richard Roxburgh (Rake) (ABC)
• Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor/The Doctor Blake Mysteries) (Nine Network/ABC)
• Samuel Johnson (Molly) (Channel Seven)
(Last year’s winner: Erik Thomson)
BEST ACTRESS
• Asher Keddie (Offspring) (Network Ten)
• Deborah Mailman (Cleverman/Jack Irish/Offspring/Wolf Creek) (ABC/Network Ten/Stan)
• Jessica Marais (Love Child/The Wrong Girl) (Nine Network/Network Ten)
• Jessica Mauboy (The Secret Daughter) (Channel Seven)
• Marta Dusseldorp (A Place To Call Home/Jack Irish/Janet King) (Foxtel – Showcase/ABC)
(Last year’s winner: Jessica Marais)
BEST PRESENTER
• Amanda Keller (The Living Room) (Network Ten)
• Carrie Bickmore (The Project) (Network Ten)
• Grant Denyer (All Star Family Feud/Family Feud/The Great Australian Spelling Bee) (Network Ten)
• Sarah Harris (Shark Tank/Studio 10) (Network Ten)
• Waleed Aly (The Project) (Network Ten)
(Last year’s winner: Waleed Aly)
BEST NEW TALENT
• Hayley Magnus (The Wrong Girl) (Network Ten)
• Penny McNamee (Home And Away) (Channel Seven)
• Rob Collins (Cleverman/The Wrong Girl) (ABC/Network Ten)
• Shalom Brune-Franklin (Doctor Doctor) (Nine Network)
• Tiarnie Coupland (Love Child) (Nine Network)
(Last year’s winner: Adam Dovile)
BEST DRAMA PROGRAM
• 800 Words (Channel Seven)
• Doctor Doctor (Nine Network)
• Home And Away (Channel Seven)
• Molly (Channel Seven)
• Offspring (Network Ten)
• Wentworth (Foxtel – Showcase)
(Last year’s winner: Home And Away)
BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
• Anh’s Brush With Fame (ABC)
• Family Feud (Network Ten)
• Have You Been Paying Attention? (Network Ten)
• The Voice Australia (Nine Network)
• Upper Middle Bogan (ABC)
(Last year’s winner: Family Feud)
BEST NEWS PANEL OR CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM
• Four Corners (ABC)
• Studio 10 (Network Ten)
• Sunrise (Channel Seven)
• The Project (Network Ten)
• Today (Nine Network)
(Last year’s winner: The Project)
BEST REALITY PROGRAM
• Australian Survivor (Network Ten)
• I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! (Network Ten)
• MasterChef Australia (Network Ten)
• My Kitchen Rules (Channel Seven)
• The Block (Nine Network)
(Last year’s winner: The Block)
BEST SPORTS PROGRAM
• In Rio Today (Channel Seven)
• Monday Night With Matty Johns (Foxtel – FOX SPORTS)
• The AFL Footy Show (Nine Network)
• The NRL Footy Show (Nine Network)
• Wide World Of Sports (Nine Network)
(Last year’s winner: The Footy Show (NRL))
BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
• Better Homes And Gardens (Channel Seven)
• Gardening Australia (ABC)
• Luke Warm Sex (ABC)
• Selling Houses Australia (Foxtel – LifeStyle)
• The Living Room (Network Ten)
(Last year’s winner: The Living Room)
BEST FACTUAL PROGRAM
• Australian Story (ABC)
• Bondi Rescue (Network Ten)
• Bondi Vet (Network Ten)
• Gogglebox Australia (Foxtel – LifeStyle/Network Ten)
• Todd Sampson’s Body Hack (Network Ten)
(Last year’s winner: Gogglebox Australia)
Industry-voted Categories:
MOST OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
• A Place To Call Home (Foxtel – Showcase)
• Cleverman (ABC)
• Rake (ABC)
• The Code (ABC)
• Wentworth (Foxtel – Showcase)
(Last year’s winner: Glitch)
MOST OUTSTANDING MINI-SERIES OR TELEMOVIE
• Barracuda (ABC)
• Deep Water (SBS)
• Molly (Channel Seven)
• Secret City (Foxtel – Showcase)
• The Kettering Incident (Foxtel – Showcase)
(Last year’s winner: The Secret River)
MOST OUTSTANDING ACTOR
• Henry Nixon (Fergus McFadden, The Kettering Incident, Foxtel – Showcase)
• Noah Taylor (Nick Manning, Deep Water, SBS)
• Richard Roxburgh (Cleaver Greene, Rake, ABC)
• Rodger Corser (Hugh Knight, Doctor Doctor, Nine Network)
• Samuel Johnson (Ian “Molly” Meldrum, Molly, Channel Seven)
(Last year’s winner: Alex Dimitriades)
MOST OUTSTANDING ACTRESS
• Anna Torv (Harriet Dunkley, Secret City, Foxtel – Showcase)
• Danielle Cormack (Bea Smith, Wentworth, Foxtel – Showcase)
• Elizabeth Debicki (Anna Macy, The Kettering Incident, Foxtel – Showcase)
• Jessica Marais (Joan Millar, Love Child, Nine Network)
• Marta Dusseldorp (Janet King, Janet King, ABC)
• Yael Stone (Tori Lustigman, Deep Water, SBS)
(Last year’s winner: Deborah Mailman)
MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR
• Ben Oxenbould (Chris Toohey, Deep Water, SBS)
• Damon Herriman (Kim Gordon, Secret City, Foxtel – Showcase)
• Matt Nable (Coach Frank Torma, Barracuda, ABC)
• Rick Donald (Woody, 800 Words, Channel Seven)
• Ryan Johnson (Matt Knight, Doctor Doctor, Nine Network)
(Last year’s winner: Tim Minchin)
MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS
• Debra Lawrance (Mum, Please Like Me, ABC)
• Deborah Mailman (Bernadette, Wolf Creek, Stan)
• Jenni Baird (Regina Bligh, A Place To Call Home, Foxtel – Showcase)
• Nicole da Silva (Franky Doyle, Wentworth, Foxtel – Showcase)
• Victoria Haralabidou (Stephanie Kelly, Barracuda, ABC)
(Last year’s winner: Celia Ireland)
GRAHAM KENNEDY AWARD FOR MOST OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER
• Elias Anton (Danny Kelly, Barracuda, ABC)
• Geraldine Hakewill (Chelsea Babbage, Wanted, Channel Seven)
• Hunter Page-Lochard (Koen West, Cleverman, ABC)
• Rob Collins (Waruu West, Cleverman, ABC)
• Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Eliza Grayson, The Kettering Incident, Foxtel – Showcase)
(Last year’s winner: Ky Baldwin)
MOST OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
• Anh’s Brush With Fame (ABC)
• Gruen (ABC)
• Have You Been Paying Attention? (Network Ten)
• The Voice Australia (Nine Network)
• The Weekly With Charlie Pickering (ABC)
(Last year’s winner: Gruen)
MOST OUTSTANDING COMEDY PROGRAM
• Black Comedy (ABC)
• Please Like Me (ABC)
• Rosehaven (ABC)
• Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (ABC)
• Upper Middle Bogan (ABC)
(Last year’s winner: Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell)
MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
• Beat Bugs (Channel Seven)
• Bottersnikes & Gumbles (Channel Seven)
• Little Lunch: The Nightmare Before Graduation (ABC ME)
• Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising (ABC ME)
• Tomorrow When The War Began (ABC ME)
(Last year’s winner: Ready For This)
MOST OUTSTANDING SPORTS COVERAGE
• 2016 NRL Grand Final (Wide World Of Sports, Nine Network)
• 2016 Supercars Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 (Network Ten)
• 2016 AFL Grand Final (Channel Seven)
• Cricket: KFC Big Bash League (Network Ten)
• Rio 2016 Olympic Games (Channel Seven)
(Last year’s winner: KFC T20 Big Bash League)
MOST OUTSTANDING NEWS COVERAGE
• “Bankstown Hospital” (Nine News, Nine Network)
• “Federal Election 2016” (Seven News, Channel Seven)
• “Inside Syria” (SBS World News, SBS)
• “S.A. Waste Dump” (NITV News, NITV)
• “Sky News Election Coverage 2016” (Sky News, Sky News/Foxtel)
(Last year’s winner: “Parramatta Shooting”)
MOST OUTSTANDING PUBLIC AFFAIRS REPORT
• “Anita Cobby: You Thought You Knew It All…” (Seven News Investigates, Channel Seven)
• “Australia’s Shame” (Four Corners, ABC)
• “George Pell Investigation” (7.30, ABC)
• “Good Cop, Bad Cop” (60 Minutes, Nine Network)
• “Money For Nothing” (Four Corners, ABC)
(Last year’s winner: The Killing Season)
MOST OUTSTANDING FACTUAL OR DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM
• Conviction (ABC)
• Deep Water: The Real Story (SBS)
• Gogglebox Australia (Foxtel – LifeStyle/Network Ten)
• Keeping Australia Alive (ABC)
• Todd Sampson’s Body Hack (Network Ten)
(New Category)
Source: TV Week
