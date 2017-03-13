Obituary: Dan Webb

Dan Webb, one of the first personalities on Melbourne television, has died at the age of 92.

Webb was breakfast announcer at radio station 3DB before being picked up by its sister television station HSV7 as one of its star line-up, alongside Eric Pearce and actress Mary Parker.

He introduced HSV7’s test transmissions and was on-air on opening night, 4 November 1956.

Following the station’s official launch, Webb became one of its first newsreaders, sharing duties with Pearce, as well as hosting a game show, Paterson’s Family Quiz.

Webb’s fame was on the rise in the 1960s as host of HSV7’s popular game show Video Village. The daily half-hour program was a hit not just in Melbourne but across the country and ran for four years.

After Video Village wound up in 1966, Webb later hosted It’s Academic and continued in the news division, reporting and presenting the news. One report that many will remember was Webb’s “spag-worm” report that was an elaborate April Fool’s Day prank:



YouTube: Conniptions886

On a more serious note, Webb continued to report on state politics for Seven National News and was a host of local current affairs program Day By Day.

While at Seven and in retirement he was a devout contributor, supporter and ambassador to the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

A presenter on Seven’s first Good Friday Appeal telethon in 1957, Webb made his last TV appearance on last year’s appeal.