Ratings 2016: The final scorecard

OzTAM, the official ratings ‘umpire’, has released its final reports for the calendar year 2016.

The reports include consolidated audience figures for the Top 20 programs (including those various reality show ‘winner announced’ segments that are not actual programs), Top 20 multi-channel programs, the most time-shifted programs and where each free-to-air network and channel ended the year. Plus there are rankings for the Top 20 Subscription TV programs and time-shifted programs.

Seven Network ended the year on 29.7% (up 0.7 from last year), followed by Nine (26.6%, down 1.2), Ten (19.1%, up 0.1), ABC (17.6%, down 0.2) and SBS (7.0%, up 0.6). (6pm-12mn, 5 cities, Consolidated 28-days)

At individual channel level: Seven (20.5%, up 0.3), Nine (18.1%, down 1.3), Ten (13.7%, up 0.4), ABC (12.6%, down 0.4), SBS (4.9%, down 0.1) followed by multi-channels 7TWO (4.0%), 9GO (3.8%), 7mate (3.5%), ABC2 (3.1%), One (2.8%), Eleven (2.6%), 9Gem (2.5%), 9Life (2.1%), 7flix (2.0%), ABC News 24 (1.3%), SBS Viceland (1.0%), SBS Food (0.9%), ABC ME (0.7%) and NITV (0.2%).

During the year 7flix debuted, ABC3 became ABC ME and SBS2 became SBS Viceland.

Datacast channels (e.g. TVSN, Extra, Racing.com, Spree) and community TV channels (C31, 31 Digital, 44 Adelaide, WTV) are not included in the ratings.

Top 20 programs on Free-to-Air for the year 1 January to 31 December 2016 (Consolidated. 5 cities, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth):

1 SEVEN’S AFL: GRAND FINAL: PRESENTATIONS Seven 3,201,000 460,000 1,623,000 391,000 344,000 383,000

2 SEVEN’S AFL: GRAND FINAL: SYDNEY V WESTERN BULLDOGS Seven 3,081,000 540,000 1,473,000 372,000 322,000 374,000

3 RUGBY LEAGUE GRAND FINAL Nine 2,670,000 1,080,000 642,000 721,000 109,000 118,000

4 STATE OF ORIGIN RUGBY LEAGUE NSW V QLD 1ST – MATCH Nine 2,633,000 1,202,000 501,000 828,000 102,000

5 SEVEN’S AFL: GRAND FINAL: POST MATCH Seven 2,342,000 292,000 1,294,000 294,000 250,000 212,000

6 STATE OF ORIGIN RUGBY LEAGUE QLD V NSW 2ND – MATCH Nine 2,315,000 1,005,000 401,000 825,000 84,000

7 MOLLY: PART 1 Seven 2,216,000 580,000 778,000 338,000 229,000 291,000

8 THE BLOCK -WINNER ANNOUNCED Nine 2,210,000 572,000 824,000 358,000 218,000 238,000

9 SEVEN’S AFL: GRAND FINAL: ON THE GROUND Seven 2,176,000 359,000 1,124,000 255,000 189,000 249,000

10 MY KITCHEN RULES-WINNER ANNOUNCED Seven 2,096,000 659,000 613,000 345,000 211,000 269,000

11 STATE OF ORIGIN RUGBY LEAGUE NSW V QLD 3RD – MATCH Nine 2,070,000 848,000 386,000 769,000 67,000

12 THE 2016 MELBOURNE CUP CARNIVAL: MELBOURNE CUP-THE RACE Seven 2,069,000 493,000 975,000 280,000 137,000 184,000

13 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA – THE WINNER ANNOUNCED TEN 1,999,000 540,000 751,000 257,000 197,000 255,000

14 MY KITCHEN RULES-GRAND FINAL Seven 1,925,000 579,000 544,000 324,000 206,000 273,000

15 THE BLOCK -GRAND FINAL Nine 1,870,000 466,000 723,000 316,000 173,000 193,000

16 MOLLY: PART 2 Seven 1,816,000 452,000 613,000 304,000 217,000 229,000

17 STATE OF ORIGIN RUGBY LEAGUE NSW V QLD 1ST – PRE MATCH Nine 1,800,000 784,000 358,000 553,000 106,000

18 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA – GRAND FINALE PART 2 TEN 1,785,000 464,000 659,000 236,000 194,000 231,000

19 THE 2016 MELBOURNE CUP CARNIVAL: MELBOURNE CUP-RACE PRESENTATION Seven 1,639,000 384,000 797,000 216,000 94,000 148,000

20 SEVEN’S TENNIS: 2016 AUSTRALIAN OPEN – MEN’S FINAL Seven 1,634,000 446,000 629,000 269,000 130,000 160,000

Top 20 programs on the Free-to-Air digital multi-channels (Consolidated. 5 cities, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth):

1 RIO 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES: DAY 7 – EVENING-MC 7TWO 507,000 101,000 226,000 70,000 58,000 52,000

2 SEVEN’S AFL: SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL 7mate 476,000 33,000 220,000 22,000 118,000 82,000

3 RIO 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES: DAY 4 – EVENING-MC 7TWO 414,000 101,000 134,000 54,000 46,000 79,000

4 AUSTRALIA VOTES: ELECTION NIGHT LIVE-LE ABC News 24 387,000 118,000 68,000 89,000 47,000 65,000

5 RIO 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES: DAY 5 – HIGHLIGHTS-MC 7TWO 376,000 54,000 128,000 79,000 39,000 76,000

6 AUSTRALIA VOTES: ELECTION NIGHT LIVE-EV ABC News 24 366,000 119,000 77,000 73,000 41,000 55,000

7 SHREK 2 -EV 9GO! 358,000 81,000 119,000 56,000 33,000 69,000

8 RIO 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES: DAY 6 – HIGHLIGHTS-MC 7TWO 352,000 59,000 145,000 48,000 47,000 53,000

9 SOCCEROOS – WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS -MATCH 9GO! 351,000 109,000 113,000 65,000 38,000 26,000

10 RIO 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES: DAY 6 – EVENING-MC 7TWO 337,000 53,000 117,000 64,000 43,000 60,000

11 HARRY POTTER & THE DEATHLY HALLOWS – PART 2 -EV 9GO! 331,000 97,000 107,000 57,000 38,000 33,000

12 SCHOOL OF ROCK -EV 9GO! 331,000 97,000 101,000 66,000 27,000 40,000

13 HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS -EV 9GO! 322,000 82,000 104,000 62,000 28,000 46,000

14 HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX -EV 9GO! 321,000 91,000 97,000 53,000 30,000 50,000

15 THE HOBBIT: THE BATTLE OF THE FIVE ARMIES -EV 9GO! 320,000 75,000 114,000 58,000 33,000 39,000

16 SHREK FOREVER AFTER -EV 9GO! 316,000 79,000 111,000 69,000 27,000 31,000

17 RIO 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES: DAY 1 – EVENING-MC 7TWO 315,000 87,000 89,000 60,000 30,000 49,000

18 HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF BLOOD PRINCE -EV 9GO! 314,000 90,000 96,000 40,000 39,000 50,000

19 PACIFIC RIM -EV 9GO! 309,000 48,000 76,000 139,000 22,000 25,000

20 PLAY SCHOOL CELEBRITY COVERS-EV ABC2 302,000 57,000 115,000 51,000 32,000 47,000

Top 20 Time-Shifted Free-to-Air Programs (Consolidated 28, Consolidated 7, Overnight, Time Shift to 28 Days):

1 MOLLY: PART 1 Seven 2,216,000 2,088,000 1,788,000 428,000

2 DOWNTON ABBEY Seven 1,159,000 1,089,000 844,000 315,000

3 WANTED-EP.2 Seven 1,072,000 1,017,000 764,000 308,000

4 MOLLY: PART 2 Seven 1,816,000 1,750,000 1,526,000 290,000

5 THE DOCTOR BLAKE MYSTERIES-EV ABC 1,148,000 1,088,000 874,000 274,000

6 WANTED Seven 1,243,000 1,200,000 969,000 274,000

7 800 WORDS Seven 984,000 934,000 730,000 254,000

8 ROSEHAVEN-EV ABC 734,000 674,000 487,000 247,000

9 THE DURRELLS-EP.2 Seven 661,000 605,000 418,000 243,000

10 THE DURRELLS Seven 799,000 756,000 566,000 234,000

11 THE X-FILES MON TEN 1,021,000 998,000 789,000 232,000

12 800 WORDS-EP.2 Seven 959,000 897,000 728,000 232,000

13 THE SECRET DAUGHTER Seven 1,040,000 1,006,000 809,000 231,000

14 SCOTT AND BAILEY-LE ABC 564,000 527,000 412,000 229,000

15 BROCK – PART 2 TEN 742,000 694,000 522,000 220,000

16 LOVE CHILD Nine 925,000 870,000 706,000 219,000

17 MADAM SECRETARY EP 2 TEN 466,000 402,000 255,000 211,000

18 LOVE CHILD -EP2 Nine 810,000 751,000 210,000

19 THE BLACKLIST-EP.2 Seven 434,000 389,000 227,000 207,000

20 DOCTOR DOCTOR Nine 965,000 949,000 761,000 204,000

Top 20 Subscription TV Programs (national):

1 LIVE: AFL PF#1 GWS V BULLDOGS FOX FOOTY 543,000

2 LIVE: NRL STORM V SHARKS FOX SPORTS 1 499,000

3 LIVE: AFL PF#2 GEELONG V SYDNEY FOX FOOTY 468,000

4 LIVE: AFL EF#2 WEST COAST V BULLDOGS FOX FOOTY 450,000

5 LIVE: AFL QF#2 GEELONG V HAWTHORN FOX FOOTY 448,000

6 LIVE: AFL SF#2 HAWTHORN V BULLDOGS FOX FOOTY 445,000

7 LIVE: AFL QF#1 SYDNEY V GWS FOX FOOTY 440,000

8 GAME OF THRONES showcase 437,000

9 LIVE: AFL SF#1 SYDNEY V ADELAIDE FOX FOOTY 413,000

10 GAME OF THRONES showcase 400,000

11 LIVE: NRL PF#1 STORM V RAIDERS FOX SPORTS 1 400,000

12 LIVE: AFL NTH MELB V HAWTHORN FOX FOOTY 399,000

13 GAME OF THRONES showcase 396,000

14 GAME OF THRONES showcase 385,000

15 LIVE: AFL EF#1 ADELAIDE V NTH MELB FOX FOOTY 381,000

16 LIVE: NRL COWBOYS V SHARKS FOX SPORTS 1 372,000

17 LIVE: NRL QF#2 RAIDERS V SHARKS FOX SPORTS 1 369,000

18 LIVE: NRL SUPER SATURDAY FOX SPORTS 1 368,000

19 GAME OF THRONES showcase 362,000

20 LIVE: NRL STORM V COWBOYS FOX SPORTS 1 361,000

Top 20 Time-Shifted Subscription TV Programs (national) (Consolidated 28, Consolidated 7, Overnight, Time Shift to 28 days)

1 FROZEN FEVER Foxtel Movies Disney 202,000 116,000 28,000 174,000

2 THE SIMPSONS FOX8 197,000 84,000 30,000 167,000

3 HEY DUGGEE CBeebies 161,000 29,000 0 161,000

4 SUPERGIRL FOX8 214,000 164,000 57,000 157,000

5 SUPERGIRL FOX8 192,000 144,000 41,000 151,000

6 FROZEN FEVER Disney Channel 180,000 130,000 35,000 145,000

7 ZOOTOPIA Foxtel Movies Disney 163,000 88,000 29,000 134,000

8 ZOOTOPIA Foxtel Movies Disney 150,000 67,000 18,000 132,000

9 ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK showcase 153,000 83,000 23,000 130,000

10 ZOOTOPIA Foxtel Movies Disney 182,000 158,000 52,000 130,000

11 SUPERGIRL FOX8 174,000 122,000 44,000 129,000

12 SUPERGIRL FOX8 187,000 145,000 61,000 127,000

13 HEY DUGGEE CBeebies 125,000 42,000 0 125,000

14 MINIONS Foxtel Movies Family 127,000 59,000 3,000 124,000

15 HEY DUGGEE CBeebies 123,000 23,000 0 123,000

16 ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK showcase 132,000 72,000 8,000 123,000

17 SUPERGIRL FOX8 164,000 137,000 42,000 122,000

18 MICKEY MOUSE CLUBHOUSE Disney Junior 124,000 3,000 3,000 121,000

19 ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK showcase 136,000 66,000 15,000 121,000

20 SUPERGIRL FOX8 205,000 169,000 86,000 119,000

Data © OzTAM Pty Limited 2017. The Data may not be reproduced, published or communicated (electronically or in hard copy) in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of OzTAM.