«

Jan 07 2017

Print this Post

Retro Month returns to Rage

7 January 2017

The annual tradition that is Rage‘s Retro Month kicks off again this weekend.

As has happened every January for many years now, Retro Month delves into the ABC archive of music and pop culture.

The first Saturday night instalment, which actually kicks of 12.05am Sunday 8 January, features five episodes of Countdown:

12:00am
COUNTDOWN February 24th, 1980 (228: Darryl Cotton)
DARRYL COTTON and HEATHER FAVELL Baby You’re Changing
COUNTDOWN May 1st, 1983 (368: Lene Lovich)
LENE LOVICH It’s You, Only You (Stiff Records)
COUNTDOWN November 8th, 1981 (309: Russell Hitchcock)

2:30am
AIR SUPPLY The Power Of Love (Arista)

3:00am
COUNTDOWN April 6th, 1986 (503: The Venetians)
COUNTDOWN April 5th, 1981 (279: James Freud)

4:30am
JAMES FREUD One Fine Day (Mushroom)

This year is actually Rage‘s 30th year on air. The show began back in April 1987.

Rage Retro Month. Every Saturday night/Sunday morning during January, ABC.

Source: Rage

 

 

 

RELATED POSTS

Tags: ,

Permanent link to this article: http://televisionau.com/2017/01/retro-month-returns-to-rage.html

1 comment

  1. Andrew M

    9 January 2017 at 11:56 AM (UTC 11) Link to this comment

    Reply

    good show I recorded the episodes ones I haven’t seen before

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *