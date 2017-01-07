Retro Month returns to Rage

The annual tradition that is Rage‘s Retro Month kicks off again this weekend.

As has happened every January for many years now, Retro Month delves into the ABC archive of music and pop culture.

The first Saturday night instalment, which actually kicks of 12.05am Sunday 8 January, features five episodes of Countdown:

12:00am

COUNTDOWN February 24th, 1980 (228: Darryl Cotton)

DARRYL COTTON and HEATHER FAVELL Baby You’re Changing

COUNTDOWN May 1st, 1983 (368: Lene Lovich)

LENE LOVICH It’s You, Only You (Stiff Records)

COUNTDOWN November 8th, 1981 (309: Russell Hitchcock)

2:30am

AIR SUPPLY The Power Of Love (Arista)

3:00am

COUNTDOWN April 6th, 1986 (503: The Venetians)

COUNTDOWN April 5th, 1981 (279: James Freud)

4:30am

JAMES FREUD One Fine Day (Mushroom)

This year is actually Rage‘s 30th year on air. The show began back in April 1987.

Rage Retro Month. Every Saturday night/Sunday morning during January, ABC.

Source: Rage