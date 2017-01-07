Retro Month returns to Rage

The annual tradition that is Rage‘s Retro Month kicks off again this weekend.
As has happened every January for many years now, Retro Month delves into the ABC archive of music and pop culture.
The first Saturday night instalment, which actually kicks of 12.05am Sunday 8 January, features five episodes of Countdown:
12:00am
COUNTDOWN February 24th, 1980 (228: Darryl Cotton)
DARRYL COTTON and HEATHER FAVELL Baby You’re Changing
COUNTDOWN May 1st, 1983 (368: Lene Lovich)
LENE LOVICH It’s You, Only You (Stiff Records)
COUNTDOWN November 8th, 1981 (309: Russell Hitchcock)
2:30am
AIR SUPPLY The Power Of Love (Arista)
3:00am
COUNTDOWN April 6th, 1986 (503: The Venetians)
COUNTDOWN April 5th, 1981 (279: James Freud)
4:30am
JAMES FREUD One Fine Day (Mushroom)
This year is actually Rage‘s 30th year on air. The show began back in April 1987.
Rage Retro Month. Every Saturday night/Sunday morning during January, ABC.
Source: Rage
Andrew M
9 January 2017 at 11:56 AM (UTC 11) Link to this comment
good show I recorded the episodes ones I haven’t seen before