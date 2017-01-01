New Year, New Classic TV Guides

TCN9, Australia’s first TV station, was launched on Sunday, 16 September 1956. The station’s first week of programs feature in the latest additions to Classic TV Guides.
TCN9’s first week of programming was a limited affair.
The period from the station’s opening night in September through to the end of October was seen largely as a test transmission phase as station technicians were still grappling with the new technology. Therefore programming hours were kept to a minimum until such time as the station made its official launch in late October and as TCN9’s sister station in Melbourne, HSV7, was to debut in November — enabling some of the big ticket overseas programs that both channels had purchased to debut at around the same time.
- Sunday 16 September 1956 — SYDNEY Opening Night TCN9
- Monday 17 September 1956 — SYDNEY TCN9’s first news bulletin
- Tuesday 18 September 1956 — SYDNEY
- Wednesday 19 September 1956 — SYDNEY
- Thursday 20 September 1956 — SYDNEY
- Friday 21 September 1956 — SYDNEY
- Saturday 22 September 1956 — SYDNEY
- Saturday 26 August 1972 — MELBOURNE The Opening Ceremony of The Games Of The XX Olympiad on ABC and Seven.
- Friday 20 July 1973 — MELBOURNE The Evil Touch debuts
- Saturday 2 September 1978 — ADELAIDE The 20s And All That Jazz
- Tuesday 3 March 1981 — MELBOURNE
- Wednesday 4 November 1987 — MELBOURNE Mini-series Nancy Wake, starring Noni Hazlehurst, debuts.
