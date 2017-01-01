New Year, New Classic TV Guides

TCN9, Australia’s first TV station, was launched on Sunday, 16 September 1956. The station’s first week of programs feature in the latest additions to Classic TV Guides.

TCN9’s first week of programming was a limited affair.

The period from the station’s opening night in September through to the end of October was seen largely as a test transmission phase as station technicians were still grappling with the new technology. Therefore programming hours were kept to a minimum until such time as the station made its official launch in late October and as TCN9’s sister station in Melbourne, HSV7, was to debut in November — enabling some of the big ticket overseas programs that both channels had purchased to debut at around the same time.