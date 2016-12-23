Obituary: Bob Horsfall

Bob Horsfall, an entertainer from the early days of Australian television, has died at the age of 90.

From a career that began as a child performer at the Tivoli Theatre in the 1930s, Horsfall went in to radio — working at stations including 3KZ, 3AW, 3UZ and 2UE.

He later made the transition to television, initially appearing in early variety shows like In Melbourne Tonight, BP Super Show, The Happy Show, Sunnyside Up and Time For Terry. He also co-hosted a weekly variety show, Take It Easy, with Joy Fountain.

Horsfall also appeared in numerous TV dramas. His list of credits included Bellbird, Division 4, Homicide, Tandarra, Matlock Police, Skyways, Young Ramsay, Prisoner, The Magistrate, The Flying Doctors, Blue Heelers and Neighbours.

In more recent years, he continued to be involved in radio as a presenter on Melbourne community radio station Golden Days Radio.

He was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in 2011 for service to the Australian entertainment industry.

Source: Golden Days Radio, IMDB, Radioinfo