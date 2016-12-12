Community TV allowed extra airtime

The Community TV sector has been given a last-minute reprieve from compulsory shutdown from the airwaves.

Communications Minister Senator Mitch Fifield has allowed the Community TV stations in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth an additional six months on air.

Melbourne’s C31 tweeted the announcement earlier Monday evening:

We just received notice from @SenatorFifield that CTV broadcast licences have been extended by 6 months. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/VsyeGXP90r — C31 (@C31Melbourne) December 12, 2016

The stations were originally scheduled to exit the airwaves at the end of 2015 but were given a 12-month extension, albeit with strict conditions imposed.

Sydney’s TVS chose not to accept the extension and went off air last December.

This extra extension will see C31 plus interstate stations 31 Digital Brisbane, 44 Adelaide and WTV Perth now on the air until at least mid-2017.

The stations were planning to end their free-to-air transmission with a 144-hour live broadcast. It is not yet known if this broadcast will still go ahead as planned.

Source: C31