Caroline Jones to leave Australian Story

Caroline Jones, the presenter of ABC‘s award-winning documentary series Australian Story, has announced she will be stepping down from the role.

Jones, whose association with ABC dates back over 50 years, has been presenter of Australian Story since it began in May 1996.

In a statement issued by ABC, Jones said:

“This is not an easy decision for me. The ABC is in my DNA. So is Australian Story, and that will not change.” “It’s been a joy and a privilege to have 20-plus years with the program, with the fine team who produce it, and with the generous Australians who tell us their stories, giving profound insights into the complexity of our human condition in a speedily evolving world. “I’m far too busy to retire, but now there are some other loyalties claiming my attention, and I move on to the next phase of my life with gratitude. There’s always another adventure ahead. “And I’ll continue to be number one Australian Story fan, along with the rest of the country.”

Jones first joined the ABC in 1963 as an announcer for ABC3 in Canberra and host of magazine program Canberra Week. She joined current affairs program This Day Tonight in 1967 as a Canberra reporter before moving to Sydney.

One of her last assignments for This Day Tonight was a two-part report on poverty. The special report earned Jones a TV Week Logie Award for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism.

She left This Day Tonight at the end of 1972 and became the first female host of Four Corners, a role she held for almost a decade.

Jones also presented morning radio for ABC in Sydney and for eight years hosted the Radio National program The Search For Meaning.

ABC has announced that there will be no replacement host for Australian Story.

The program returns for 2017 on 6 February.

