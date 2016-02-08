New channel 7flix debuts 28 February

During last night’s debut screening of mini-series Molly, the Seven Network unveiled its new channel, 7flix.

7flix, to broadcast on channel 76, debuts on Sunday 28 February. The channel promotes a heavy emphasis on movies with some TV titles thrown in — including Once Upon A Time, The Amazing Race, Grey’s Anatomy, The Muppets and Seinfeld. No mention of any Australian content making up the schedule.

Unlike recent channel launches 9Life and Food Network, Seven has not entered into a specific content arrangement for programming its new channel, instead just tapping into its existing program contracts.

At this point Seven’s major regional affiliate 7Prime (covering regional New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and the ACT) has advised its viewers that it has no current agreement to extend 7flix to its local markets.

For the first night of the official ratings season, as well as unveiling 7flix, it was a big night for Seven. Molly (starring Samuel Johnson, pictured, as Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum) topped the ratings with 1,793,000 viewers across the 5 cities, followed by My Kitchen Rules (1,399,000) and Seven News (1,068,000). Nine’s top programs for the night were Nine News (967,000), Australia’s Got Talent (884,000) and 60 Minutes (607,000). British drama Doc Martin (1,004,000) topped ABC’s night, followed by ABC News (867,000) and Vera (688,000). Ten’s best numbers last night came from I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! (600,000 and elimination 626,000), The X Files (556,000) and Modern Family (463,000).

With Seven News, My Kitchen Rules and Molly keeping viewers tuned to Seven for almost five hours, Seven Network recorded a network share of a huge 39.2%, followed by Nine (22.4%), ABC (17.9%), Ten (14.8%) and SBS (5.7%). Seven’s primary channel rated 34.4%, followed by Nine (15.0%), ABC (13.8%), Ten (10.7%) and SBS (4.3%).

Multi-channel results saw Nine’s GO top the list with 3.3%, followed by 7mate and One (2.7% each), 9Life (2.6%), ABC2 (2.3%), 7TWO (2.2%), Gem (1.6%), Eleven and ABC News 24 (1.4% each), SBS2 (0.7%), SBS Food (0.6%), ABC3 (0.4%) and NITV (0.1%).

Data © OzTAM Pty Limited 2016. The Data may not be reproduced, published or communicated (electronically or in hard copy) in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of OzTAM. Program performance and ranking information subject to change when not based on final program logs.