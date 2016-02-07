7flix: The first week

The Seven Network has released the first schedule for its new channel, 7flix, which is due to open on Sunday 28 February.

The schedule promises an emphasis on movies — with a movie every night at 8.30pm, vintage movies at 3.00am and movie marathons every Friday and Saturday night.

7flix debuts with eight episodes of Once Upon A Time, followed by the pilot for The Muppets and then six movies.

Other TV titles during the week include The Amazing Race, The Muppets, Quantico and Grey’s Anatomy. Classic comedies include Bewitched, I Dream Of Jeannie, Seinfeld, Who’s The Boss?, The Nanny, Good Times, Benson, Just Shoot Me and Married With Children.

7flix will be available on Channel 76 in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and regional Queensland. Carriage of the channel via affiliate broadcasters in other areas is yet to be advised.

The channel will also be available online via PLUS7.

Sunday 28:

06:00 AM Once Upon A Time: Witch Hunt (R) ’CC’

07:00 AM Once Upon A Time: The Tower (R) ’CC’

08:00 AM Once Upon A Time: Quiet Minds (R) ’CC’

09:00 AM Once Upon A Time: It’s Not Easy Being Green (R) ’CC’

10:00 AM Once Upon A Time: The Jolly Roger (R) ’CC’

11:00 AM Once Upon A Time: Bleeding Through (R) ’CC’

11:50 AM Once Upon A Time: A Curious Thing (R) ’CC’

12:40 PM Once Upon A Time: Kansas (R) ’CC’

01:30 PM The Muppets: Pig Girls Don’t Cry (Pilot) ’CC’

02:00 PM 7flix Sunday Afternoon Movie: Frenemies (R) ’CC’ (2012)

04:00 PM 7flix Sunday Afternoon Movie: Geek Charming (R) ’CC’ (2011)

06:10 PM 7flix Sunday Night Movie: Princess Diaries 2 – Royal Engagement (R) ’CC’ (2004)

08:30 PM 7flix Sunday Night Movie: Love Actually (R) ’CC’ (2003)

11:00 PM 7flix Sunday Late Night Movie: The Unborn (R) ’CC’ (2009)

01:00 AM 7flix Late Movie: Born To Kill (R) (1947)

03:00 AM The Saint In London: The Saint In London (R) (1939)

04:30 AM The Falcon’s Adventure: The Falcon’s Adventure (R) (1946)

Monday 29:

06:00 AM Fish Hooks: Milo Vs. Milo/ Everything But The Kitchen Sink (R) ’CC’

06:30 AM Gravity Falls: Tourist Trapped (R) ’CC’

07:00 AM Phineas And Ferb: For Your Ice Only / Happy New Year! (R) ’CC’

07:30 AM Dog With A Blog: Stan Of The House (R) ’CC’

08:00 AM Jake And The Never Land Pirates: Treasure Of The Pirate Mummy’s

08:30 AM Sofia The First: Just One Of The Princes (R) ’CC’

09:00 AM Henry Hugglemonster: The Huggleflower / Monster Lullaby (R)

09:30 AM Art Attack: Eco (R) ’CC’

10:00 AM Once Upon A Time: Snow Drifts (R) ’CC’

11:00 AM Once Upon A Time: There’s No Place Like Home (R) ’CC’

12:00 PM Quantico: Run (R) ’CC’ SERIES RETURN

01:00 PM Quantico: America (R) ’CC’

02:00 PM Quantico: Cover (R) ’CC’

03:00 PM Bewitched: I, Darrin, Take This Witch Samantha (R) ’CC’

03:30 PM I Dream Of Jeannie: The Lady In The Bottle (R) ’CC’

04:00 PM Who’s The Boss?: Pilot (R) ’CC’

04:30 PM Who’s The Boss?: Briefless Encounter (R) ’CC’

05:00 PM Married With Children: Pilot (R)

05:30 PM Married With Children: Thinnergy (R)

06:00 PM Seinfeld: Good News, Bad News (R) ’CC’

06:30 PM Once Upon A Time: Storybrooke Has Frozen Over ’CC’

07:30 PM Once Upon A Time: A Tale Of Two Sisters ’CC’ SEASON PREMIERE

08:30 PM 7flix Monday Night Movie: You, Me and Dupree (R) ’CC’

10:30 PM First Dates (R) ’CC’

11:30 PM Cougar Town: Blue Sunday (R) ’CC’

12:00 AM Married With Children: Pilot (R)

12:30 AM Married With Children: Thinnergy (R)

01:00 AM Who’s The Boss?: Pilot (R) ’CC’

01:30 AM Who’s The Boss?: Briefless Encounter (R) ’CC’

02:00 AM I Dream Of Jeannie: The Lady In The Bottle (R) ’CC’

02:30 AM Bewitched: I, Darrin, Take This Witch Samantha (R) ’CC’

03:00 AM 7flix Late Movie: Dance, Girl, Dance (R) (1940)

05:00 AM Good Times: Getting Up The Rent

05:30 AM Good Times: Black Jesus

Tuesday 1:

06:00 AM Fish Hooks: Labor Of Love (Part 1 And 2) (R) ’CC’

06:30 AM Gravity Falls: The Legend Of Gobblewonker (R) ’CC’

07:00 AM Phineas And Ferb: Fly On The Wall / My Sweet Ride (R) ’CC’

07:30 AM Dog With A Blog: The Fast And The Furriest (R) ’CC’

08:00 AM Jake And The Never Land Pirates: Invisible Jake / Who’s A Pretty Bird? (R) ’CC’

08:30 AM Sofia The First: The Big Sleepover (R) ’CC’

09:00 AM Henry Hugglemonster: Astrobrix / The Sore Roar (R)

09:30 AM Art Attack: Sports (R) ’CC’

10:00 AM Benson: Change (Pilot) (R)

10:30 AM Benson: Trust Me (R)

11:00 AM Good Times: Getting Up The Rent (R)

11:30 AM Good Times: Black Jesus (R)

12:00 PM Quantico: Kill (R) ’CC’

01:00 PM Quantico: Found (R) ’CC’

02:00 PM Quantico: God (R) ’CC’

03:00 PM Bewitched: Be It Ever So Mortgaged (R) ’CC’

03:30 PM I Dream Of Jeannie: My Hero (R) ’CC’

04:00 PM Who’s The Boss?: Angela’s First Fight (R) ’CC’

04:30 PM Who’s The Boss?: Mona Gets Pinned (R) ’CC’

05:00 PM Married With Children: But I Didn’t Shoot The Deputy (R)

05:30 PM Married With Children: Whose Room Is It Anyway? (R)

06:00 PM Seinfeld: Male Unbonding (R) ’CC’

06:30 PM Seinfeld: The Stakeout (R) ’CC’

07:00 PM Seinfeld: The Robbery (R) ’CC’

07:30 PM The Muppets: Bear Left Then Bear Right ’CC’

08:00 PM The Muppets: Pig Out ’CC’

08:30 PM 7flix Tuesday Night Movie: Click (R) ’CC’ (2006)

10:25 PM 7flix Tuesday Late Night Movie: Any Questions For Ben? ’CC’ (2011)

12:55 AM Married With Children: But I Didn’t Shoot The Deputy (R)

01:30 AM Married With Children: Whose Room Is It Anyway? (R)

02:00 AM Who’s The Boss?: Angela’s First Fight (R) ’CC’

02:30 AM Who’s The Boss?: Mona Gets Pinned (R) ’CC’

03:00 AM Bewitched: Be It Ever So Mortgaged (R) ’CC’

03:30 AM 7flix Late Movie: My Life With Caroline (R) (1941)

05:00 AM Benson: Change (Pilot) (R)

05:30 AM Benson: Trust Me (R)

Wednesday 2:

06:00 AM Fish Hooks: South Pacific/ Assignment: Babies (R) ’CC’

06:30 AM Gravity Falls: Headhunters (R) ’CC’

07:00 AM Phineas And Ferb: Bully Bust/ Backyard Hodge Podge (R) ’CC’

07:30 AM Dog With A Blog: Dog With A Hog (R) ’CC’

08:00 AM Jake And The Never Land Pirates: Captain Gizmo / Jake’s Pirate Swap

08:30 AM Sofia The First: Let The Good Times Troll (R) ’CC’

09:00 AM Henry Hugglemonster: Runaway Dough / The Copymonster (R)

09:30 AM Art Attack: Mexican Wrestler (R) ’CC’

10:00 AM Benson: The President’s Double (R)

10:30 AM Benson: Benson In Love (R)

11:00 AM Good Times: Too Old Blues

11:30 AM Good Times: God’s Business Is Good Business

12:00 PM Quantico: Go ’CC’

01:00 PM Quantico: Over ’CC’

02:00 PM Quantico: Guilty (R) ’CC’

03:00 PM Bewitched: It Shouldn’t Happen To A Dog (R) ’CC’

03:30 PM I Dream Of Jeannie: Guess What Happened On The Way To The Moon? (R) ’CC’

04:00 PM Who’s The Boss?: A Rash Decision (R) ’CC’

04:30 PM Who’s The Boss?: Dinner For Two (R) ’CC’

05:00 PM Married With Children: Have You Driven A Ford Lately (R)

05:30 PM Married With Children: Sixteen Years And What Do You Get (R)

06:00 PM Seinfeld: The Stock Tip (R) ’CC’

06:30 PM Seinfeld: The Ex-Girlfriend (R) ’CC’

07:00 PM Seinfeld: The Pony Remark (R) ’CC’

07:30 PM The Mindy Project: Danny Castellano Is My Personal Trainer ’CC’

08:00 PM The Mindy Project: LA ’CC’

08:30 PM 7flix Wednesday Night Movie: Captain Phillips (R) ’CC’ (2013)

11:00 PM Cougar Town: I Need To Know (R) ’CC’

11:30 PM Cougar Town: Between Two Worlds (R) ’CC’

12:00 AM Married With Children: Have You Driven A Ford Lately (R)

12:30 AM Married With Children: Sixteen Years And What Do You Get (R)

01:00 AM Who’s The Boss?: A Rash Decision (R) ’CC’

01:30 AM Who’s The Boss?: Dinner For Two (R) ’CC’

02:00 AM Bewitched: It Shouldn’t Happen To A Dog (R) ’CC’

02:30 AM I Dream Of Jeannie: Guess What Happened On The Way To The Moon? (R) ’CC’

03:00 AM 7flix Late Movie: Behind The Rising Sun (R) (1943)

05:00 AM Benson: The President’s Double (R)

05:30 AM Benson: Benson In Love (R)

Thursday 3:

06:00 AM Fish Hooks: Live At The Hamsterwood Bowl/ A Charity Fair To Remember (R) ’CC’

06:30 AM Gravity Falls: The Hand That Rocks The Mabel (R) ’CC’

07:00 AM Phineas And Ferb: Der Kinderlumper/ Just Desserts (R) ’CC’

07:30 AM Dog With A Blog: Wingstan (R) ’CC’

08:00 AM Jake And The Never Land Pirates: Pirate Genie Tales (R) ’CC’

08:30 AM Sofia The First: Cedric’s Apprentice (R) ’CC’

09:00 AM Henry Hugglemonster: The Henry Show / Megabouncers (R)

09:30 AM Art Attack: Comics (R) ’CC’

10:00 AM Benson: Conflict Of Interest (R)

10:30 AM Benson: The Layoff (R)

11:00 AM Good Times: Michael Gets Suspended

11:30 AM Good Times: Junior Gets A Patron

12:00 PM Quantico: Quantico (R) ’CC’

01:00 PM Quantico: Inside (R) ’CC’ SEASON FINAL

02:00 PM How To Get Away With Murder: Pilot (R) ’CC’

03:00 PM Bewitched: Mother Meets Whats-His-Name (R) ’CC’

03:30 PM I Dream Of Jeannie: The Marriage Caper (R) ’CC’

04:00 PM Who’s The Boss?: Sorority Sister (R) ’CC’

04:30 PM Who’s The Boss?: Truth In Dating (R) ’CC’

05:00 PM Married With Children: Married … Without Children (R)

05:30 PM Married With Children: The Poker Game (R)

06:00 PM Seinfeld: The Busboy (R) ’CC’

06:30 PM Seinfeld: The Baby Shower (R) ’CC’

07:00 PM Seinfeld: The Jacket (R) ’CC’

07:30 PM The Amazing Race: I Should’ve Been A Boy Scout SEASON PREMIERE

08:30 PM 7flix Thursday Night Movie: 2012 (R) (2009)

11:30 PM The Amazing Race: I Should’ve Been A Boy Scout (R)

12:30 AM Married With Children: Married … Without Children (R)

01:00 AM Married With Children: The Poker Game (R)

01:30 AM Who’s The Boss?: Sorority Sister (R) ’CC’

02:00 AM Who’s The Boss?: Truth In Dating (R) ’CC’

02:30 AM Bewitched: Mother Meets Whats-His-Name (R) ’CC’

03:00 AM I Dream Of Jeannie: The Marriage Caper (R) ’CC’

03:30 AM 7flix Late Movie: Action In Arabia (R) (1944)

05:00 AM Benson: Conflict Of Interest (R)

05:30 AM Benson: The Layoff (R)

Friday 4:

06:00 AM Fish Hooks: Unresolved Fishues/ Hats Amore (R) ’CC’

06:30 AM Gravity Falls: The Inconveniencing (R) ’CC’

07:00 AM Phineas And Ferb: Sidetracked (R) ’CC’

07:30 AM Dog With A Blog: World Of Woofcraft (R) ’CC’

08:00 AM Jake And The Never Land Pirates: Cubby’s Crabby Crusade / The Never Sands Of Time

08:30 AM Sofia The First: A Royal Mess (R) ’CC’

09:00 AM Henry Hugglemonster: Bye Bye Beckett / Pet Party (R)

09:30 AM Art Attack: Pirates and Princesses (R) ’CC’

10:00 AM Benson: Snowbound (R)

10:30 AM Benson: Jessica (R)

11:00 AM Good Times: Sex And The Evans Family

11:30 AM Good Times: Junior The Senior

12:00 PM How To Get Away With Murder: It’s All Her Fault (R) ’CC’

01:00 PM How To Get Away With Murder: Smile Or Go To Jail (R) ’CC’

02:00 PM Grey’s Anatomy: Sledgehammer (R) ’CC’

03:00 PM Bewitched: Help, Help, Don’t Save Me (R) ’CC’

03:30 PM I Dream Of Jeannie: G.I. Jeannie (R) ’CC’

04:00 PM Who’s The Boss?: Sports Buddies (R) ’CC’

04:30 PM Who’s The Boss?: Requiem (R) ’CC’

05:00 PM 7flix Friday Afternoon Movie: Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2011)

06:30 PM 7flix Friday Night Movie: Hotel Transylvania ’CC’ (2012)

08:30 PM 7flix Friday Night Movie: Sister Act (R) ’CC’ (1992)

10:15 PM 7flix Friday Late Night Movie: The Lost Valentine (R) ’CC’ (2011)

12:15 AM The Amazing Race: Double Your Money (R) ’CC’

01:10 AM The Amazing Race: Long Hair, Don’t Care (R) ’CC’

02:05 AM The Amazing Race: There’s No Crying In Baseball (R) ’CC’

03:00 AM Who’s The Boss?: Sports Buddies (R) ’CC’

03:30 AM 7flix Late Movie: The Falcon And The Co-Eds (R) (1943)

05:00 AM Benson: Snowbound (R)

05:30 AM Benson: Jessica (R)

Saturday 5:

06:00 AM Fish Hooks: Bye Bye Bea Bea/ Glass Man Standing ’CC’

06:30 AM Gravity Falls: Dipper vs. Manliness (R) ’CC’

07:00 AM Bewitched: Little Pitches Have Big Fears (R) ’CC’

07:30 AM Bewitched: The Witches Are Out (R) ’CC’

08:00 AM Bewitched: The Girl Reporter (R) ’CC’

08:30 AM I Dream Of Jeannie: The Yacht Murder Case (R) ’CC’

09:00 AM I Dream Of Jeannie: Anybody Here Seen Jeannie (R) ’CC’

09:30 AM I Dream Of Jeannie: The Moving Finger (R) ’CC’

10:00 AM Benson: Don’t Quote Me (R) DOUBLE EPISODE

10:30 AM Benson: War Stories (R)

11:00 AM Good Times: The Visitor DOUBLE EPISODE

11:30 AM Good Times: Springtime In The Ghetto

12:00 PM Diff’rent Strokes: Movin’ In (R) DOUBLE EPISODE

12:30 PM Diff’rent Strokes: The Social Worker (R)

01:00 PM Who’s The Boss?: Samantha’s Growing Up (R) ’CC’

01:30 PM Who’s The Boss?: Paint Your Wagon (R) ’CC’

02:00 PM Just Shoot Me!: Back Issues

02:30 PM Just Shoot Me!: The Devil And Maya Gallo

03:00 PM The Nanny: Pilot (R)

03:35 PM The Nanny: Smoke Gets In Your Lies (R)

04:10 PM 7flix Saturday Afternoon Movie: Honey 2 (R) ’CC’ (2011)

06:30 PM 7flix Saturday Night Movie: Guarding Tess (R) (1994)

08:30 PM 7flix Saturday Night Movie: Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit (R) ’CC’ (1993)

10:25 PM 7flix Saturday Late Night Movie: Cloverfield (R) (2008)

12:25 AM Who’s The Boss?: Requiem (R) ’CC’

12:55 AM Bewitched: Help, Help, Don’t Save Me (R) ’CC’

01:30 AM I Dream Of Jeannie: G.I. Jeannie (R) ’CC’

02:00 AM 7flix Late Movie: Having Wonderful Time (R) (1938)

03:30 AM 7flix Late Movie: Allegheny Uprising (R) (1939)

05:00 AM Benson: Don’t Quote Me (R)

05:30 AM Benson: War Stories (R)