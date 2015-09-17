Community TV offered broadcast extension

The community television sector has received an offer by the former Minister for Communications, now Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull to have its broadcast licences extended by a further 12 months.

The sector, comprising channels in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, was told twelve months ago that it would have its broadcast licences revoked from 31 December 2015.

In an article posted on the C31 Melbourne website, station general manager Richard McLelland said that C31’s Board of Directors “is currently considering the offer and its conditions and will formally respond at the appropriate time”.

In the meantime, C31 continues to work with technology partners in delivering content online as its future business model.

C31 and its Sydney, Brisbane and Perth counterparts are already operating live streams through their respective websites.

