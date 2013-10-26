Looking back at The Little People

A question raised on this site a while ago regarding The Little People has prompted a hunt through the archive.
The Little People, based on a Canadian format, was a game show produced by Screen Gems for the 0-10 Network in 1968. It was hosted by Colin Hill, an Englishman who came to Australia from New Zealand, and featured a panel of youngsters aged from 5 to 11.
The program was aired weekdays at 3.30pm in Sydney, 10.30am in Melbourne and 5.30pm in Brisbane.
Not a lot had been documented about this relatively short-lived program, but TV Week in June 1968 visited the studios of TEN10, Sydney, to see the show in production:
Another series on the 0-10 Network at the time also to have an emphasis on children was The Pied Piper. The weekly program, adapted from a radio show of the same name, was hosted by author and columnist Keith Smith from 1967 through to 1971. The Pied Piper featured Smith interviewing children of various ages to get their views on a range of topics. “Parents watched to see what children thought and children watched to see what others were getting away with,” Smith once said.
Source: TV Times, 15 May 1968. TV Week, 1 June 1968. Sydney Morning Herald
Andrew

I remember the Pied Piper. As a child, I found it quite interesting. I just had a flash back and the net seems to confirm that Keith Smith was a cricket player. My mind connects them but maybe they were not connected individuals.
Robert

In 1969 I was on The Pied Piper Show as the boy that lived on a boat in Brisbane,they took film of me at home as well as in the studio at Mt Cootha where the T.V. stations are,but they gave us the wrong date of the showing on T.V. and I have never seen myself on the show. I would like to see it,is that possible?
Barbara

I was on an episode as well. I wonder how one could get access to archives? I’m not sure of the date/year. Wow, brings back memories.
Janne

My brother Neil was on this show with his snakes and lizards ,,wondering if there was a copy ,or somehow to watch it .
Andrew B

Hi Janne. Unfortunately this is not likely. Read this page for more information.
Tracey

What a shame video/photos are not available. I too was on the show in 1968 in Perth. Lost my riddle roundup book and the photo taken with Keith that I was given.
margaret lesjak

I was on the pied piper show in Sydney aged about 10 ie 1968?? We had a pillow fight. I remember the question to get was who would I ask for advice my mother or father and I said depended on who might actually know the answer. I was a long wait for the audition as it was chockers with kids wanting to take part.. We lived not far from the then Channel 7 studios