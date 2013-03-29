Good Friday for the kids

The Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal returns for its 83rd year this Good Friday.

The Appeal, started back in 1931 by the Sporting Globe newspaper, is a tradition embraced by Victorians who support the fundraiser in overwhelming numbers every year.

Seven has been the television partner of the appeal since 1957 and has broadcast an all-day telethon on Good Friday every year since 1960.

This year’s telecast starts at 9.00am and continues through to midnight, breaking only for Seven News (12pm and 6pm) and Today Tonight (6.30pm). The program is broadcast across regional Victoria through Prime7.

Seven Network personalities to appear over the course of the day include Good Friday Ambassador Jennifer Keyte, Sandy Roberts, Peter Mitchell, Helen Kapalos, Melissa Doyle, David Koch, Kylie Gillies, Grant Denyer, Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Molly Meldrum, The X Factor‘s Luke Jacobz and cast members from Home And Away, Packed To The Rafters, Winners And Losers, Coxy’s Big Break and My Kitchen Rules.

Sunrise‘s Mark Beretta and Winners And Losers‘ Damien Bodie will be keeping an eye on the phone room, while Dean Felton and Rebecca Maddern from Seven News will be keeping viewers up to date with the progressive totals from the country board.

The evening segment, starting at 7.00pm, includes performances by Johnny Ruffo, The Collective, Samantha Jade, Cosentino, Mark Seymour, Brian Cadd And The Bootleg Family Band and a Good Friday Appeal super group featuring Daryl Braithwaithe, Joe Camilleri, Ross Wilson and James Reyne.

Last year’s Good Friday Appeal raised a total of $15,820,640. Since the Good Friday Appeal launched in 1931 more than $245 million has been raised for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Funds raised go towards purchasing medical equipment as well as research and scholarship programs.

The Good Friday Appeal‘s other media partners are the Herald Sun and radio stations 3AW and Magic 1278.

Donations to the appeal can be made by telephone 1300277325 or via the Good Friday Appeal website.

Royal Children’s Good Friday Appeal. Friday 29 March, from 9am. Seven (Melbourne) and Prime7 (Regional Victoria).

(Pictured: HSV7 weather girl Debbie Phin with an RCH patient on the cover of Listener In-TV, 1976)

UPDATE @ 01.15AM AEST 30.3.2013: The 2013 Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal has signed off with a record-breaking final total of $16,405,534.65.